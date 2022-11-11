Beebe officers who disarmed a man threatening to take his life with a knife in early October were honored last week with life-saving awards,
Officers Caleb Crump and Mark Looney were presented with the awards by Mayor Mike Robertson at City Hall on Nov. 3, along with Detective Josh Matthews. Former Beebe Police Department Detective Jeremy Bokker was not present but also was honored.
Capt. Barron Dickson read a statement prepared by Capt./Chaplain Steven Hall about the Oct. 6 incident. Dickson said officers were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m. in reference to a “suicidal person.” He said a family member advised dispatch that the individual had a knife to his throat and was going to kill himself.
Upon arrival, according to Dickson, officers saw a man standing on the porch who was holding a large knife to his neck. “At times when they were speaking with him, he would move the knife down to his abdomen and acted like he was going to stab himself in the stomach,” Dickson said.
He said the officers were able to ascertain that the man was struggling with dementia, which made negotiations “very difficult.” After about 15 minutes of attempting to negotiate with the man, Dickson said Matthews and Looney went to the back door of the residence and attempted to get behind the man and disarm him while he was speaking to Bokker and Crump.
“However, the man observed them inside his home and moved to a place where his back was against a wall, preventing them from disarming him,” Dickson said. “The two officers then returned to the front of the residence and continued attempting negotiations, asking the man to drop the knife.”
While speaking with the man, Dickson said the officers moved slowly to the porch, getting closer to him, and after a period of about 45 minutes to an hour, they got close enough to take action. “Officer Crump grabbed his arm holding the knife and Detective Matthews grabbed his other arm. With the assistance of the other officers, they were able to disarm him without any harm to the officers or the individual.
“I believe the officers’ action saved the man’s life,” Dickson said. “Without their patience, action and bravery, the man’s two daughters who were present would have lost their father.”
Dickson, continuing to read from Hall’s statement, said, “In a day when politicians are crying defund the police, the administration of the police department is thankful for Mayor Mike Robertson and the City Council’s financial and outspoken support. This incident is just one example of the protection and service our great officers provide the citizens of Beebe. I feel these four men’s actions should be recognized publicly and honored.”
Robertson, City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren and Lt. Brian Duke handed out the life-saving awards.
