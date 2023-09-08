Harding University kicked off its Centennial Celebration on Thursday, with a Founders Day gathering.
“We are so excited to kick off our year-long Centennial Celebration,” Alumni and Parents Director Heather Kemper said. “Today, we are just getting started. Today, we honored our founders in a special chapel service and we had representatives of families from past presidents and board members that came to be part of chapel today and just really recognized just the important institution and history of Harding.”
Kemper said everything Harding is doing to celebrate its 100th anniversary year can be followed on Harding’s centennial web page.
“A really special thing is that we have the 1924 experience, which really puts in context when Harding was formed what was going on in the world, the first transatlantic flight, all sorts of things, so come by the Brackett Library or the Harding History [House] to explore those exhibits,” she said. “We will have some special ASI [American Studies Institute] speakers, as well as concerts, all sorts of things that we would love to invite the community to join us during our Centennial Celebration.”
Kemper said 2024 also will be special because 50 years ago, Spring Sing, the university’s annual musical revue, started “so this will be a huge year. It’s an event that brings thousands of people to campus and we’re so excited that this tradition has lived on and what an important part of the memories of Harding are associated with Spring Sing.”
Harding Executive Vice President Dr. Jean-Noel Thompson said the celebration isn’t “just for Harding University but certainly for Searcy. We bring back alumni. We’re celebrating really 100 years of incredible legacy, Christian higher education and relationships, and we want for all to be a part of it. There’s a variety of activities and programs throughout the entire year.”
Thompson described the community feel of Searcy as “very relational. There’s an intentional sense of community and connection and students show up when we have activities and programs. They truly want to be a part of it, so we have a tightknit and vibrant community here.”
Three students who were sitting together outside for the Founders Day lunch were asked by The Daily Citizen to reflect on the celebration.
Caleb St. Clair of Cincinnati, a senior majoring in computer science, said she “ended up at Harding because my church was super-affiliated with it. I just fell in love with the campus and the people. It’s really cool to be here. We’re going to be graduating in the 100th year of Harding and that’s just super special. It’s so cool to see the history and everything that has brought us to this place, so it’s super cool and I’m super excited about it.”
St. Clair said he will graduate in May 2024.
Milyn Ross of Naperville, Ill., said, “I always went to Uplift, which is a camp that Harding does, so when I was looking for colleges, this was like the first college that I thought of, and I visited and I just liked seeing all the relationships that people had. That was a big thing for me, being able to make friends and be connected by the community, and I feel like that’s how I met at Harding.”
Concerning the 100-year celebration, Ross said, “This school has seen so much, not just in Arkansas but like in America in general. It has gone through so much and it survived it all. I have met a bunch of people who are from different countries just because of the international programs over here so that’s really cool. I know my friend, Brittany, is from a different country in Africa. It’s just cool to see that a small town in Arkansas can bring so many people together. It was pretty cool when [former college and NFL player] Tim Tebow came here [to speak in the ASI Distinguished Lecture Series in 2022].”
Ean Burton of North Little Rock, who graduated from Central Arkansas Christian and is currently a junior majoring in integrated marketing and communication, said he has “a family history of attending Harding. Really, I got good scholarships here and they have a lot of good academic scholarships and my dad also works at CAC and they offer scholarships for students.”
Burton said the 100 years Harding will celebrate helps him celebrate some of the history that has happened at Harding and the effort that has gone into make it “a great university.” He said people talk about time capsules and students unveiling things that they have tried to tell their future selves.
“It kind of makes you think about the future and also appreciate some of the past that has already happened at Harding, some of the history and the effort that Harding has had to put in, even to succeed,” Burton said.
