A Searcy man who runs a nonprofit named after his teenaged son who died by suicide wants to put Searcy on the “national map” as a destination for steak cook-offs.
In November, the Jesse Dylan James Foundation hosted a Steak Cook Off (SCA) at the White County Fairgrounds that also featured live music, but it has eyes on a bigger event next June 18-19, according to Jeremy James.
“We just want to sort of make Searcy a destination,” James said. “We are supposed to have between 100 and 150 teams next year, which would be a huge thing.
“We are also thinking about having [not only] the SCA event but having the town’s people come in and have their own contest. They can’t really compete with the SCA because that’s a big deal, but maybe have a separate contest for them and maybe call it the Average Joes vs. the SCA and have some bands come in and play, have some food and have one good night in Searcy.”
The SCA event would consist of competitors cooking a steak June 18, James said, then they would have a big dinner with bands playing and the next day they would come back and have what James called “a double cook-off. So they are going to actually have to cook three steaks, instead of just one steak.”
James said the SCA is a big deal because it is an international event. “They do this all over the world,” he said.
He said he is looking at approaching the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission and requesting A&P tax money to help support this event.
“We are going to have so many people coming in to town, staying in hotels, going to Walmart, going to Dollar General or wherever else and spending all this tax money,” James said. “The A&P Commission is kind of after me saying, ‘Just tell me how much money you want. We have all this money and don’t know what to spend it on.’”
Tripling the prize money is something James talked about, “not necessarily this year coming up because we already have a lot of people signed up for it. There’s going to be about $20,000 in prize money given out.”
“If we could get the A&P Commission to kind of match our funds, we could make this be like [Conway’s] Toad Suck Daze or like the Outhouse Races in Mountain View; make this like an Arkansas thing and put it on the map for us; make Searcy another destination for something besides the White County Fair,” he said.
James said there are about eight to 10 people on the board for the foundation. “We all work really hard to go around and get donations, that kind of thing.” And about a year ago, he was talking with a buddy and the idea of the steak cook-off came up as another fundraising idea for the foundation.
“The brainchild was let’s just have a big cook-off for everybody in Searcy or White County or whatever,” James said. “We didn’t even know what we were going to do. We were going to have people come out and cook ribs and brisket and you know a pork butt or something and we would find judges for it.
One of my buddies – I used to work with his mother at Ridout Lumber and he came to me and told me about the SCA and he told me this is so much easier and faster. You will still get the same amount of cooks to come but they are in and out because they are just cooking steaks, they are not cooking briskets that take 12 hours to cook. We just kind of got involved from there.”
James said within the first 45 minutes of his group posting about the June events, they had six of the top 10 cookers in the United States sign up for it.
“The farthest state we had come in for the last two cook-offs was South Dakota. So we had cookers from 12 states at the last two cook-offs,” he said. “These guys drag those big trailers behind them that have all their grills in them and these guys do this for a living.
“They travel, whether it’s a SCA event; they are quick in and outs for them and they get points. A lot of them are KCBS [the Kansas City Barbecue Society] cookers also so that’s like you go and smoke ribs for four hours and you got to cook a brisket and stay there for two days.”
In November, more than 40 grillers from all over the country came to the fairgrounds for the Jesse Dylan James Foundation event. The foundation also has another event called Jammin’ for Jesse, a live music event where bands perform at the fairgrounds. Jesse died in 2017.
The foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors at Searcy High School and brings in professional speakers to schools to raise awareness about teenage suicide and bullying.
