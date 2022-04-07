A Forrest City 23-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Searcy.
According to Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells, Chase Bowers died around 3 p.m. from injuries he suffered when he failed to yield the right of way in a 2010 Dodge Charger to Susan Williams, 68, of Searcy.
Williams was driving a 2018 Kia Sedona east on Race Avenue while Bowers was turning left from a private drive just west of Evans Street to go west on Race Avenue. Williams was not injured, Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.