A former U.S. marshal and Arkansas Crime Laboratory director has come out of retirement to answer the call to be the acting director of the crime lab.
J.R. Howard, 75, who makes his home in Searcy with his wife, Kathy, will begin Monday, taking over for Kermit Channell, who announced Monday that he would be retiring Aug. 31.
Howard told The Daily Citizen that he and Col. Mike Hagar, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and director of the Arkansas State Police, got acquainted when Howard was on the governor’s security team under former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
“I have known him for ages,” Howard said. “It was Saturday that he called and asked if I would be willing to come out either permanent or temporary, acting or whatever, and he caught me so totally off guard, I didn’t know what to think but anyhow I talked to him. Sunday afternoon, I called him back and said, ‘I’ll be glad to try to help out.’
“I was just honored to be asked and I’m glad to help out. There’s no way to predict how long it will last. ... When I start Monday, that will be one of the things we deal with is trying to locate a new lab director.”
In the meantime, Howard, who was director of the crime lab from 2004-2007, also will manage the employees of the lab. “Of course, there’s several different sections in the crime lab and each section has its own section leader. So I’ll be dealing with those section leaders on a day-to-day basis and just try to handle whatever comes up.
“It’s like any job that relates to law enforcement, you’re on call 27/7. I remember on my first trip down there, I had very few calls after hours so to speak. The Medical Examiner’s Office conducts autopsies on cases around the state of Arkansas.”
Howard said law enforcement is “an interesting job. I did it for 41 years and part of the appeal to it was that you never knew what was going to happen next; never a dull moment, sort of speak.”
After college, Howard taught chemistry and physical science in his hometown, at Huntsville High School, but “then I got interested in the state police.”
“A local trooper in Huntsville let me ride with him one night. I was single back then,” he said. “Of course, that hooked me, so I went to work for the state police and stayed with them to ‘04 [2004] and Huckabee appointed me to run the crime lab. I did that for three years and then a U.S. marshal slot came open and I applied for that and was able to get it.
“I did that for three years in ‘07 to 2010 and then Gov. [Mike] Beebe called me back to the state police in ‘11 and I served there as director for 16 months.”
During his time as a marshal, he served the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock.
Hagar said of Howard being the acting director that “we appreciate that J.R. has again agreed to take a break from his retirement to lead the ASCL until a new director is selected.”
Hagar also said that the state “is indebted to Kermit for his many years of service and for shepherding the crime lab through an important time.”
Channell’s career began 36 years ago when he joined the state Medical Examiner’s Office in 1987.
After a brief departure, he returned in 1990, working as a forensic serologist before he was chosen to create and lead the state’s first forensic DNA section in 1996.
Before Channell became director of the crime lab, he served for two years as the scientific operations director for the lab starting in 2005.
Howard said he “got really well acquainted with him back in the mid-90s when we were working on that blue light rapist case because Kermit was handling the DNA on that, and I’ve known him ever since then, a good friend.
Channell’s departure comes at a challenging time, according to a consulting firm that has looked at the lab operation.
The facility in west Little Rock is at capacity, with no practical options for on-site renovation or expansion, according to the Smith Group.
“The building as its exists today is continuously affected by outdated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, inadequate structural capabilities and inflexible spaces,” the Smith Group said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.