Former Searcy resident Michelle Atchison had to “pop that bubble” she was living in after her 24-year-old son died from a drug overdose in 2018.
“I have been going down this road right at 14 years,” Atchison said Tuesday night at the Bridge the Gap international overdose awareness event in Little Rock. “’I am in law enforcement; this cannot happen to me.’ Isn’t that the bubble we live in? ...
“When Austin passed in June of 2018, my family and I decided it was in the best interest of our family and our family’s name to hide that. We told everyone he died of a heart attack at 24 years old. Do you know how stupid we looked? February of this year, I came to the realization after [Austin’s twin brother] Blake had lost 28 classmates to overdose that somebody had to speak up and I got a loud mouth, so why not me? So, I’m screaming from the rooftop.”
Atchison, who lived in Searcy for nine years and was formerly a fire captain for Letona, was one of many parents, family members and friends who took part in the second annual event on the grounds of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center and the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge.
Her son, Austin Lee Samples, died of a fentanyl overdose June 6, 2018. Her other son, Blake, is in recovery, having survived 15 overdoses, according to Atchison. Blake was present for the event and she said he is doing an amazing job in recovery.
Atchison said both Austin and Blake played football, calling them “all-American kids.” She said in her eyes, “they did no wrong.”
“Even when they were high as a kite, I couldn’t see it,” she said. “I didn’t want to see it. They’re my babies. When I finally realized they were doing drugs ... as a parent, you are taught to fix your kids. I tried to fix this; I couldn’t. I tried.
“Blake has been to 15 rehabs and overdosed 15 times ... you get that call in the middle of the night 15 times that your kid is laying up in ICU [Intensive Care Unit] because he decided he wanted to take it one more time. When Austin died, he had been clean six months. I don’t want another parent to go through what we went through as a family. I don’t want you to go in that coffin room and try to pick out the perfect resting place for your son or daughter for the rest of eternity. I don’t want you going through those pictures or that music to get the perfect pictures and music for that funeral. Wake up! We’ve got to change this stigma.”
She said in order to do something about it “everybody has got to come out of the closet. We parents that are survivors, we have to fight. That’s what we are doing, we are fighting. You are about to see a whole new Arkansas because we have a whole new group of parents who are mad. You are going to get tired of seeing us.”
The Cabot resident said the reason she came to the Little Rock event was “to give you guys hope.”
“Yes, I have lost one son to addiction; yes, I have,” Atchison said. “I have lost 28 kids that grew up in my house with my kids to addiction. Some of those parents are still hiding in the closet. I get it. The stigma is bad.
“You work in law enforcement and you tell them, ‘Hey, my kid is an addict and the other one just died of an overdose,’ it doesn’t look good on you when you are in that world. My husband that helped raise them was a fire investigator; it did not look good on us. We hid it. It was in a closet. You can’t get help if you don’t speak out.”
She said addicts who need help can add her and message her on Facebook and she will get them a place to stay. She said there are other people willing to help, too.
“There is hope for us. There is hope to change the stigma, especially in Arkansas,” Atchison said. “I love all you addicts and I’m very, very proud of you in recovery; you are doing an amazing job.”
Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane also spoke at the event, saying, “There is a lot of work being done at the ground level in the state and it really takes your voice, your passion, your messages, your stories to make it go that much better.”
Lane read a state proclamation from Gov. Asa Hutchinson that said according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 770,000 Americans have lost their lives to a drug overdose since 1999.
Prescriptions and illegal drug overdoses are now “the No. 1 cause of accidental death in our nation,” Lane read. “Arkansas is second in the United States for prescribing opioid medication and nearly twice as high the national average.”
Aug. 31, 2021, was proclaimed by Hutchinson to be Overdose Awareness Day. His proclamation said that “Overdose Awareness Day is committed to providing a platform to acknowledge the grief felt by families and the friends of those who have lost loved ones, support those who are survivors and celebrate those who are in recovery.”
After the speeches, the crowd was separated, with those in recovery coming together for a group photo and surviving family also getting a photo taken.
The recovery group walked across the bridge first where there were banners posted with the national overdose campaign message of “Can You See Me Now?” Next, survivors of those lost walked the bridge to remember their loved ones and prayed, observing six minutes of silence to signify how often someone in the United States dies of a drug overdose. They also listened to an inspirational message and a song.
Atchison said there were 25 banners with 150 faces on them of those who have died from overdoses across America. She said the movement is currently working on banners 26 and 27.
In Arkansas, there were 547 overdose deaths in 2020, according to Lane, up from 342 deaths in 2019.
Bryan and Tina Freeling of Providence came to the event for their daughter, Lizzy, who died from an overdose six months ago at the age of 22. Lizzy’s picture was on one of the Can You See Me Now? banners.
“Reality is setting in,” Tina Freeling said. “The shock is over. I would say hug your babies tight and talk to them and educate them.”
