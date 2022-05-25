A 41-year-old Jackson County man who was most recently employed as a police officer in Bradford was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police and is being held on probable cause involving rape of a child.
Aaron Cochrane, according to the state police, is being held pending the filing of formal charges that include two counts of rape, one count of sexual grooming of a child and one count of sexual assault.
The state police's Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation involving Cochrane in March based on allegations unrelated to the incidents of rape that reportedly took place at least three years ago. The separate allegations that initially prompted the state police to open a case file continue to be investigated by special agents.
Cochrane, in recent years, had been employed as a sheriff’s deputy in Jackson County and also was employed as a school resource officer in White County.
