The former director of Beebe Parks and Recreation has been formally charged with theft of property and abuse of office.
A warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon for Aaron Justin Thomas, 41, who was fired by the city April 20, for the class C felonies because he allegedly "unlawfully and feloniously and with the purpose of depriving the owners of their property took unauthorized possession over property belonging to the city of Beebe." Information in arcourts.gov also states that he "being a public servant or a person elected or appointed knowingly committed unauthorized acts." His bond was set at $9,000.
The affidavit written by Beebe Assistant Police Chief Barron Dickson states that Mayor Mike Robertson reported concerns April 6 regarding three invoices from "3Ls Athletics," which showed an address of P.O. Box 1124, Greenbrier, AR 72058. The invoices reportedly totaled $9,930, paid by three checks from the city of Beebe's general fund.
In 2020, the Beebe City Council passed an ordinance allowing city employees to conduct business with the city as long as the amount does not exceed $5,000 per year. State law prohibits city employees from directly or indirectly profiting from "any contract for furnishing supplies, equipment or services to the municipality ... unless authorized so by ordinance."
Dickson wrote that after he was notified about the concerns, he began to "check into the legitimacy of the business." He wrote that he "utilized internet search engines" and the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office website but "could not locate information about 3Ls Athletics in Greenbrier." Dickson wrote that he did find that Thomas was "associated with the business address." An examination of the checks reportedly revealed that one was endorsed by "Kayla Thomas," Thomas' wife.
On April 18, White County District Judge Mark Derrick "issued a search warrant for video and account information associated with depositing the three checks at First Security Bank in Greenbrier," Dickson wrote. It reportedly was determined that the checks were deposited into a joint account belonging to Thomas and his wife. Justin Thomas was listed as president of the business.
On April 19, Beebe Detective Rob Ruble contacted Thomas "to inquire about the 3Ls Athletics business," Dickson wrote. Thomas reportedly gave the point of contact for the business as "Kayla Welter," which turned out to be Thomas' wife's maiden name.
On April 20, Capt. Steve Hall and Dickson met with Thomas at the police department, Dickson wrote. Thomas reportedly admitted that he authorized the payments to 3Ls Athletics, which he said his wife owned. Thomas also reportedly "admitted to utilizing city funds" to buy a ball glove from Rayburn's Sporting Goods for $312. Thomas admitted, according to affidavit, that thel glove was not used "for city purposes but was given to his child."
Thomas later reportedly also said that he had a Stihl weed trimmer that belonged to the city at his residence. He was reportedly using the weed trimmer "for personal use." According to records from the city, the weed trimmer was purchased July 16, 2021, from Beebe Lawn and Power Equipment for $219.
On April 24, Thomas "brought a series of invoices" to the police department and "explained that the invoices represented the actual cost for producing the uniforms that he sold to the city," according to the affidavit. "According to the invoices, Thomas' expense was $5,299.36, meaning that he profited $4,630.64."
Dickson wrote in the affidavit that Thomas used his position with the city "to secure payment to himself, which he benefited from financially and failed to disclose to city officials." In addition, it says that "Thomas utilized city funds for personal benefit by purchasing items intended to be utilized by his family rather than for city benefit."
"When [then-]Director Thomas was confronted about his actions, he attempted to fabricate a story to prevent the unearthing of actions," Dickson wrote.
Thomas was hired by the city in January 2022 for $43,000 a year, with family health insurance, mileage and use of a city truck included. The vacancy was created when the late Lynn Hatcher decided to retire. At the time, Thomas said he had been with the city of Greenbrier for 11 years working directly under the parks and recreation director and accepted the Beebe position after taking a job with the city of Jacksonville over park maintenance five weeks earlier.
When Thomas was fired, Mayor Mike Robertson said, an "extensive" police investigation had been done that "matters of city property and city finances and alleged misappropriations. The investigation included subpoenas, search warrants and post office, bank records and bank account records and employee interviews. On completion of the areas investigated and the interviews conducted at that time, the Parks and Recreation [director] was terminated."
