The former director of Beebe Parks and Recreation has been formally charged with theft of property and abuse of office.

A warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon for Aaron Justin Thomas, 41, who was fired by the city April 20, for the class C felonies because he allegedly "unlawfully and feloniously and with the purpose of depriving the owners of their property took unauthorized possession over property belonging to the city of Beebe." Information in arcourts.gov also states that he "being a public servant or a person elected or appointed knowingly committed unauthorized acts." His bond was set at $9,000.

