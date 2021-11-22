Among the ways that former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee believes the country has changed since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. is that “big government has tasted power and they don’t want to give it back.”
Huckabee said last week at Harding University that COVID-19 has changed the country the last couple of years and “it’s real and we understand that it is a serious confrontation to our health, but by the same token, folks, the same country that didn’t curl up under the kitchen table in a fetal position after 9/11 is not a country that ought to curl up in a fetal position under the kitchen table because a disease from China came and put a lot of people in jeopardy.”
Huckabee, a political commentator, Baptist minister and former Republican candidate for president, spoke at the university as part of the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series. His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is running for governor next year.
He said there are certain aspects of the virus, which is believed to have originated in a Wuhan, China, market, he has kind of gotten used to now.
“We did the mask thing for a while in the country and everybody had to wear a mask for a while,” Huckabee said. “I realize there was a certain advantage to that, not healthwise. Heck, I didn’t brush my teeth for six months. I didn’t have to and folks, let me tell you, you’re talking about enforcing social distancing, that’ll do it every time.”
However, at the beginning of the pandemic, he said, there were things that were not understood and there was a certain level of extreme when it came to reacting to it.
“But by the same token, it’s time to be America,” Huckabee said. “It’s time to recognize that the government can’t tell a church that it’s not essential but that a casino or a strip club is. Folks, that’s nonsense and every American ought to be offended to the point of standing up and saying to the government that churches are a whole lot more essential than even what you guys do in Washington, so thank you, but no thank you, we will continue to worship and we will continue to fellowship because we need the relationship with God and with each other. We will be careful, but we will not let government close the doors of our churches.”
Another change Huckabee believes has occurred since 9/11 is “corruption at the highest levels of law enforcement.”
“When people have been entrusted with a badge and a gun weaponize their police power to take down political opponents then we are not that far from a collapse of what this nation is all about,” he said. “Our government was designed to serve us. It was never designed to be served by us and if we allow the corruption at the Department of Justice, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to continue, then we do see what I say is the fourth big change in our country, and I say justice becomes unevenly applied and therefore it is no justice at all.”
Huckabee also said there has been a total collapse of the idea of a free press.
“We now have a reckless irresponsible press for the most part,” he said. “I’m not saying there aren’t some responsible members of the media but you are hard-pressed to find them. I’ve often said that if you are a public figure and you read a story that is about you and if a story makes you mad, you weren’t presented fairly.”
In addition, he said, “big tech has become a tyrant monopoly.”
“Twenty years ago, really there wasn’t social media; people didn’t get their news from Facebook,” Huckabee said. “Did you realize that most Americans, now over 50 percent of Americans, get their primary news from Facebook? Folks, that’s like getting your literally expectations met from reading a comic book. This is insane.
“This is people spouting off, but if you spout off something that is overtly Christian or overtly conservative, Facebook will censor it; this is disputed content. My own Facebook page got censored yesterday [Nov. 15] because we had a picture of a little girl during World War II and the caption said, ‘As Nazi soldiers were going down the street, the little girl was standing by herself, if you don’t stand up, you will be left to fend alone,’ and somehow that was offensive. My gosh, I thought that’s what we’re supposed to teach our children, to stand up for what’s right even if you have to be all alone to do it.”
The final item on Huckabee’s changed list was “science.”
“I’m so tired of hearing people say ‘just follow the science,’” he said. “The only science a lot of the people in Washington are following is the political science, and by the way, if you are going to follow the science, where are you going to find it, because it keeps changing?” he said. “If we really follow the science, we would say that the uniting of 23 chromosomes from a male and 23 from a female will create a distinct and separate human life at the moment of conception, and that is now a person and that person deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.
“Truly following the science ends and eliminates for all time the idea of abortion on demand. Really, following the science would be we no longer say there are 57 genders. Biologically, there are not, there are two, and that science was affirmed by the Bible when Jesus said male and female, he created them.”
He said he has great sympathy for those who have gender dysphoria, which is defined as feeling significant distress/impairment because of a strong desire to be another gender, “but we are not making their lives better by pretending that I can just imagine myself to be something that I’m not and I become it.”
