Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been “involved in the political life” since she was 7 or 8 years old, according to her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
“While most kids were out jumping rope, she was sitting around the kitchen table listening to people like Dick Morris [who advised Huckabee] go through polls and cross tabs and explain what that meant,” said Huckabee of the 2022 Republican candidate for Arkansas governor. “So, this is a kid who has grown up with every aspect of a political world from going every Saturday to places like the Pangburn Fourth of July celebration.
“And we’d go and I’d give her brothers and her five bucks apiece and a stack of flyers and say, ‘Go pass these out and when you finish passing them all out, you take your five bucks and ride a ride or get a candy apple or whatever you want to do.’ So that was her first foray into politics. She’s kind of come a long way since then.”
Sanders, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump, is trying to follow in her father’s footsteps. Huckabee became the 44th governor of Arkansas in 1996, when he was sworn in to fill the unexpired term of Gov. Jim Guy Tucker after Tucker had been convicted of loan fraud. Huckabee, who had been lieutenant governor from 1993-96, was governor through 2007.
Sanders was set to be opposed in the Republican primary in May, but Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped her bid earlier this month and announced that she will be running for lieutenant governor instead. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited, then endorsed Sanders, as did Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, the state’s two U.S. senators and the state’s four U.S. House of Representatives members, all Republicans.
“Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for governor,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as governor, and she has my full support.”
Sanders also is running with Trump’s endorsement and is campaigning primarily on national issues. In addition to being his spokesperson until returning to Arkansas in 2019, Sanders worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. She also worked on campaigns for her father, who ran for president in 2008 and 2016.
Although filing doesn’t open until February, Democrats who have also announced they are running for the office are Anthony Bland, a Little Rock business teacher and small business owner; nuclear engineer Chris Jones; James “Rus” Russell, co-owner of New Dawn Counseling in North Little Rock; and entrepreneur Supah Xayprasith-Mays.
In addition to answering questions about his daughter before he spoke to a crowd of around 875 last week in the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series in the Benson Auditorium at Harding University, Huckabee was asked his thoughts about who might run in the next presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024, for the Republican Party.
“I mean, I think there’s a lot of really quality Republicans who have a shot,” he said. “[Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis. [former Secretary of State/CIA Director] Mike Pompeo, [former Vice President] Mike Pence .... there may be some names of people who haven’t even surfaced, but I believe our farm team is strong. There’s going to be a very spirited primary.
“The big question is, does Trump run again? Who knows? That could be a game-changer for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.