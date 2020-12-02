COVID-19 isn’t keeping Bald Knob from going all out for Christmas this weekend, with a parade, an enhanced Foothills Lane of Lights opening and a toy drive kicking off.
Bald Knob’s Lighted Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, with a 5 p.m. lineup at the Town and Country parking lot at 1605 Arkansas Highway 367 N. The route will go through the city on Highway 367.
For the safety of the children, those participating are being encouraged not to throw candy, according to parade chairwoman Theresa Smithson, who is a “team player for the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce.”
“We are encouraging no candy to avoid the hand-to-hand contact and cut down the COVID exposure,” Smithson said. “We are asking everyone to wear their face masks and keep their social distancing the best they can. If they have been exposed to COVID, if they’ve had fever [or other symptoms] we are asking that they please stay at home or stay in their vehicle.
“Let’s just do everything we can do to keep a safe environment for everybody and enjoy the holiday season.”
She said last year was the first push to bring Christmas activities back to Bald Knob and “this year is just kind of like a continuance.”
“COVID has been hard and everybody is just so scared, but we’re like, ‘Come on, it’s outside, it’s open air, let’s do it,’” Smithson said.
She said the parade will feature a new Santa Claus and “we might actually have three new floats.”
“One is being top secret because they want to be the best of all,” Smithson said. “We have a Santa at the rear end who will be waving to everybody. Kind of like the Macy’s [Thanksgiving] Day Parade.”
Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce President Janet Hearyman said last she heard, 10 floats will be in the parade. “It’s probably a pretty good thing,” she said Monday, “because of COVID. We have a lot of other entries but just 10 floats so far.”
Smithson said there will be plaques placed in zipper bags for safety for the winners of the Christmas parade entries. “I am trying to do everything safe.”
Ruby Suviaz, who heads up Foothills Lane of Lights, said she thinks it is “super important for everyone to enjoy the Christmas season this year because the COVID has torn everyone’s lives up and I think it’s especially important for the children and the older people. They need something happy in their lives.”
“I think it’s more important than it’s ever been,” Suviaz said. “The kids need this and besides that we are celebrating the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ. He controls it all anyway, even during the corona. I think we are doing the right things here.”
Suviaz said during the parade, everyone should look for her float, No. 3. She said it’s a surprise but people will love it. The lights for the Foothills Lane of Lights will be turned on after the parade.
Suviaz said she used to light up her farm, north of town, with Christmas lights several years ago, but for the past three years, she has lit up Pinewood Drive near Southern Maid Donuts and Diner, the business that she operates.
When she started her lights, she said they decided to have enough lights to go all the way down to the ball fields and have new things every year.
“This year, we will have our live characters that I think a lot of kids will enjoy,” Suviaz said. “We have Mickey and Minnie and Dolly and Daisy, Chip and Dale and Tigger and Goofy. We did them years ago when we were on the hill but they are new for down here.”
Suviaz said she thinks almost everybody will wear a mask to be safe this year.
“A lot of it is drive-thru; there is some walk-thru,” she said. “I want to remind people that Santa Claus will be in the drum from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and he will be handing out gifts, and we feel like we have enough gifts this year to do it on the fifth [of December], that will be our first Saturday night, and the 19th [of December] will be our last Saturday night.
“The lights will remain on until New Year’s, but the live characters will be there both of those nights. We also have a train and it’s all free to the public.”
She said donations will be accepted “if they feel like it.”
Also new this year is a “large 12 days of Christmas” and “season’s greetings,” Suviaz said.
“We have the lit nativity, that’s new,” she said. “We added new trees. We have added a lot. We have added a new tunnel for the children. We will have hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. They can pick these up and our gingerbread house.
“The live characters will be by the tunnel telling them where to go. I am real excited about it this year. This is our best year so far.”
Doug Stelly, owner of Who Dat’s in Bald Knob, will be doing the announcing this year for opening night of the lights. Suviaz said there will be prizes for the kids with a letters to Santa program. She has a box at her business where kids can drop off letters.
“We have a boys and girls 20-inch bicycle and a boys and girls electric scooter we will be giving away,” Suviaz said. “The train will be parked by the restaurant [Southern Maid] where people can come and ride. I want them to enjoy it. We had lots of people donate time. The train will run from 6 to 10 on Saturday nights. The lights will be on every night.”
Hearyman said. “Miss Ruby has a dear passion for Christmas, that’s her love. Some people have other passions, but her passion is Christmas and she gives of her heart to do all this so others can benefit from it. That needs to be stressed.”
Suviaz said Foothills Lane of Lights has held several fundraisers, including a bake sale, a chicken dinner and a hamburger steak dinner, to raise money for the event.
“We have raised about $10,000 from these three fundraisers,” Suviaz said. “We are going to have another bake sale Dec. 23 in the City Hall parking lot from 8 a.m. until we sell it all. I have a lot of ladies that bake a lot and we bake a lot down at the restaurant. We have spent almost $100,000 on those lights. We plan to grow each and every year that we are out there.”
Hearyman said like with the parade, they are asking those who visit the Foothill Lane of Lights to social distance and be respectful if they will. “That’s one thing, it’s outside and they can do that.”
In addition to the parade and Foothills Lane of Lights on Saturday, a toy and money drive will be held this weekend to make sure children will be able to get toys this year. The drive will be held at Bald Knob City Hall, 3713 Highway 367, from noon-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
“People can come by and drop off unwrapped toys, a cash donation or they can give us a check,” said Terri Pate, chairperson of Bald Knob Christmas Angels. “We have an account set up under Bald Knob Christmas Angels at Southern Bank in Bald Knob.”
According to Terri Pate, they have been working with teachers and counselors to find out who needs help this year. Last year, 92 kids were served by the program and this year, Pate said they will have at least that number if not more.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t have jobs right now,” she said. “We check with all other agencies in White County that people can put their name on a list and make sure people are not double dipping.”
Pate said if anyone has questions they may call her at (501) 283-0999. If anyone wants to adopt angels, Pate said that information will be available at City Hall when they are there Friday and Saturday.
