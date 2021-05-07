Although there are several organizations that are served by the Arkansas Foodbank to help the needy in White County, some have seen less of a need for help over the past year.
“It’s kind of interesting right now because of the way unemployment is being given to people,” said Charles Raley, who handles the His House program for the College Church of Christ in Searcy. “We have almost been down to nothing with people stopping by. We are running around 20 to 25 families when we open up ... when we had 70 to 80 families stopping by a year or so ago before all this [COVID-19] started.
“On Mondays, we would average 50 families and 50 families or so on Thursdays as an average. A big day right now would be 25 families because I guess the people are getting the money given to them and they go and buy food that way instead of coming by here. ... People have just not have had to come by here.”
That doesn’t mean that food isn’t still a great need for many residents. Pastor Paul Barker from Central Baptist Church in Bald Knob said, “It is hard to even live if your stomach is empty. It’s hard to think of ‘what do I need to do for my future’ or even ‘what do I have to do for this day when I don’t have any food in my stomach.’ That is an essential and so it’s a great blessing just to provide something that is essential that is going to help an entire family make it through.
“I don’t know if it’s not a greater blessing for us to be able to do that than for the people we give it to. It is such a blessing to see that and be able to help someone. We have senior citizens that come and you can have a young couple that’s there. It is from all spectrums of age groups that come in there to pick up food.”
Barker said the number of people who come and get food from his church’s The Extra Mile pantry “varies a lot. It could be as low as 75. It could be upwards to 120.”
Phyllis Nichols of Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA said its food pantry, Christ Temple Outreach, assists anywhere from 50 to 75 families a month, including having a porch drop-off of food items for senior citizens.
Holly Arnold with the White County Aging Program said its get items from the Arkansas Foodbank and uses them for home-delivered meals and goodie bags and uses some of the items for bingo prizes.
Pastor Robert Underwood of New Horizons International Ministries in Searcy said its food bank generally has “anywhere from eight to 20 people who come every time we are open and some are very faithful, some come only when they can. Sometimes it is different people. We don’t have a set number.”
Good Samaritan Center Treasurer Scott Warrington said the number who come in for food at the Searcy pantry varies. Recently, though, it “had 26 families, which usually translates to about 2 1/2 people per family, so maybe 50 to 60 people. In 2019, the average was 441 people per month.”
“Our demand has not been as great as we thought it would,” Warrington said. “I think one reason is people are getting stimulus money and also more individual people started doing some food bank work to meet the needs, so that really cut back on what we are handing out right now.”
The other organizations partnered with the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock are Crosspoint Ministries in Beebe, New Bethel General Baptist in Bald Knob, the Beebe Christian Outreach Center at First Baptist Church, Rose Bud First Baptist Church and Badger Family Food Pantry in Beebe.
Last year, more than a million pounds of food from the Arkansas Foodbank was distributed in White County.
Reaching out
Raley said His House, 801 N. Grand St., has been working with the Arkansas Foodbank since 1989. His House is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
“Normally on Thursday afternoons after we close down here, I check our shelves to see what we need and then I will go to their site and look at the menu they have got and see what I can use and order,” he said. “Then I go down the following Tuesday and pick it up.”
One of the missions of the church, Raley said, is to “reach out to our community and see what we can do to help.”
“”We have built this facility here on North Grand; it’s about a 10,000 square foot building that we have got household items, clothing and food that we are here to give out to the public,” he said.
Central Baptist Church offers the opportunity on the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon to come to The Extra Mile at 502 Victory Street.
“We go down to the Arkansas Foodbank and pick up food on the third Tuesday of the month,” Barker said. “Ms. Vonya Layton fills out an order and we get some USDA stuff and we get some that is not and then we have certain places that we put it, different storage areas depending on what it is.
“When we go get the food on that Tuesday, we have a couple of guys that volunteer in the church and they take the church van and the trailer and they go down pick it up and we unload into the food pantry and then it gets separated out and stored. And then on the second Saturday of the month, we pass out the food that we have.”
Barker said the food bank started at the church and then the church bought a house and made it into the food pantry.
Those who come to The Extra Mile, according to Barker, show their appreciation for the pantry by saying things like “thank you,” “God bless you and “we are so glad that you all are here.”
More than anything else he said he appreciates all of the volunteers who come to help out every month.
Baker said it is a wonderful thing to be able to help people. “That’s what we are here for, helping people.”
He said the hunger problem many have is “kind of like anything else, back and forth, but you know I think there is a lot of social and economic differences and I think there is a need for that [food banks].
“We are not the only one that has a food pantry in and around Bald Knob. New Bethel Baptist out on Highway 167 has one. The United Methodists have one and they do theirs every other Thursday and New Bethel does their on the third Saturday of every month. ... Pleasant Grove Baptist still has a food bank and they do theirs every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.”
Barker said the supply of food they offer depends on what the Arkansas Foodbank has available. He said people like milk.
“We always give some type of meat out and it ranges from chicken to pork to beef,” he said. “It depends on what they have for us. A lot of times we will have fresh fruit, canned goods and noodles and things like that. We pack everything up for the people who come. We put some things in bags and then put them in bigger boxes and put them either in their trunk or back seat, wherever they want them.”
Raley said His House normally gets plenty of meat. “We have green beans, corn and black-eyed peas, baked beans and macaroni and cheese as kind of a staple. We have spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, those types of items you would expect to cook with.”
He said His House has 20 to 25 volunteers “during a good day,” while 30 to 40 church members “are dedicated to working in this mission area of helping people get food, clothes and household items.”
The food bank at Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA, 711 W. Pleasure Ave., had to shut down because of a fire, but is back in business, Nichols said.
“We are still doing the porch pickups after church. It’s available six days a week, all they have to do is text the information that they are needing a food box and reserve a time,” Nichols said. “They can even schedule their time on our Facebook page [Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness, USA, Searcy, Arkansas] and we will have their box ready for them to pick up on that side porch.”
Normally, a food box will contain nonperishables like spaghetti, macaroni, cereal and the church also gets meat with its products.
“We haven’t done dairy products because we do not have the cooling capacity to keep that, but we have done everything else,” Nichols said. “We have done eggs, meat, because we have plenty of freezer space and anything from tuna fish to macaroni and cheese – all that and fresh fruits and vegetables when we get them in.”
Nichols also mentioned a $10,000 grant the church was awarded for food assistance through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
“We are going to have a big handout day, but that has not been established yet,” she said. “The food assistance is available by the same method. All the text has to say is ‘I need a food box’ and how many are in the family. We don’t get into a lot of information because during this COVID period, insecurity hit everybody.”
The Arkansas Foodbank delivers once a month to the church and if there is anything Nichols needs in between, she said she just places an order and can go and pick it up. “For the most part, they deliver to us once a month.”
Reflecting on the joy she receives for being involved in this kind of food ministry, Nichols said “I’ll tell you this: When our church burned and I looked at the faces of the church literally in tears, they are what we are about. To me, it’s the lifeline of the community, whether they attend our church or are members are not, they are members of our community. We are our community. Since the fire, that has been my mission to get us back in there. Outreach is what we are about. That is our ministry.”
Nichols said people are appreciative of whatever kind of food is available but “they light up when we have breakfast things like bacon and sausage and the turkeys and chicken, the meat items; they are really thankful for that. That was one of the big line items in my request for the grant application that I did so I could purchase more meat.”
With the grant money, Nichols said she can go to any store to purchase food.
“When we are not serving, I feel we are failing our mission,” she said. “Our food pantry is way up there, next to salvation.”
Underwood, director of New Horizons food bank at 404 Eastline Road, said it serves “people from White County and people from several different counties. If people are hungry, we feed them, it’s that simple. ... If people show up and want to work, we put them to work.”
He said the church didn’t start off working with the Arkansas Foodbank.
“We were called to the food ministry before we got involved with the Arkansas Foodbank doing what we do now,” Underwood said. “This has turned out to be a blessing because as far as dry goods and things you have to buy from the Foodbank, they do give us ... we pick up from Walmart Neighborhood Market in Searcy and they do give us produce monthly and stuff like that.
“We [he and his wife, Sharon] have been involved in the food ministry even at another ministry. We were just lay people until the Lord led us to where we are in 1996. The vision was actually birthed in my wife, Sharon. We began New Horizons approximately 16 years ago. ... The Lord also asked us to sow into the least of these, which are those that are hungry and need clothing. We also have a compassion closet, we give clothes away. It is in a different building than the food, but it is very much a part of our outreach to the community.”
Currently, Underwood said New Horizons is open every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. “and we’re doing a drive-thru because of COVID.”
“We are blessed with a lot of food and have plenty to serve and encourage people to ... come get some food if they are in that kind of situation,” he said. “We serve approximately 800 families a month probably as a norm. We are also blessed with kind of a distribution point, too. We are able to share with other ministries as far as chicken and different items from time to time as the Lord blesses us. We have a lot of storage capacity that a lot of other ministries don’t have.”
Community members and some different organizations come to help out on food bank days, according to Underwood.
He said he thinks “we were having a tremendous program” with hunger in the county until the last few months, “I think up until they started doubling food stamps. .. We were beginning to see large numbers of people through this COVID that have never been to the food bank before. I think our hunger problem with people who are battling daily and weekly is a very large problem in our county.”
He said to combat the problem, “we have a lot of freeze space and cooler space. We have some trailers out in back of our food ministries building that we have been able to acquire over the years that gives us some room.”
“We are just very blessed to live in a very caring community,” Underwood said. “There are lots of good ministries in Searcy and we all help each other. If other ministries get an abundance, they call us and we do them [the same way] whether it be Downtown Church of Christ or The Samaritan or someone else. We are not in competition, we just want to serve.”
The Good Samaritan Center at 1512 W. Park Ave. has been working with the Arkansas Foodbank for about 12 years,” Warrington said.
“When I retired I was looking for something to do and this came about,” he said. “It just makes me feel good to work there. I feel like I am helping people. It is something I have been able to do. Most of the people that work [at the food bank she works at] are retired because they have more time.
“We have a different church each month that runs the food bank. That is the way it was set up and it ran smoother like that. Now, the last couple of years we have had a little trouble keeping enough churches, but that’s another story.”
She said the treasurer usually places the order with the Foodbank and “whatever church is working also goes and picks up food.”
“Because of the pandemic, people have been very generous and we have had plenty of money to buy food,” Warrington said. “We, in turn, have been able to give people more food. Usually we try to give out enough food for three days for a family, and that was our plan, but now that we have more money, we can give more food.”
However, while The Good Samaritan Center has been able to give out more food, it hasn’t been able to get much information about the people it serves over the last year because of COVID-19.
“They used to come in and we would give some information,” Warrington said. “The only requirement we had was that they lived in White County. It doesn’t matter what they did or what their income was or anything else because anybody can get into a bind. For over a year we haven’t been letting them come in. They just pull up and we get a little bit of information. We don’t have to have as much as we used to have to have and we take them out a box of food.”
She said “most of the people will take anything,” as far as the food is concerned.
“We don’t have a lot of refrigeration so we don’t do bacon and sausage, but we try to give them a box of cereal, a package of lunch meat, bread and for the last year, we have had a lot of chicken tenders, they were frozen, we give those out,” Warrington said. “We used to have pizza before the pandemic but Pizza Hut has not been able to do it. We may go back to it. We try to give them a jar of peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables, spaghetti sauce, pasta, tuna fish and beans, dried beans, macaroni and cheese (the kids always like that) basic stuff.”
Right now, The Good Samaritan Center is just going to be open one day a week, on Friday. Six to eight volunteers are working the food bank now because not a whole lot of people are coming in and Warrington said a lot of the volunteers were older and “didn’t want to have any exposure to the COVID so we are sort of in a period of flux right now.”
“We are flexible and we can adjust if we start having more demand, then we can get more people to work,” she said, adding that four to five people work in the kitchen to get boxes of groceries ready and a couple of others go out to the cars and talk to people.
Warrington said the center tries to adjust the amount of food they deliver to a family based on its size.
“If it’s a big family, they get more, so much canned goods per person,” she said. “We have several businesses in the community who help us out all the time. Land O’Frost gives us lunch meat. Pizza Hut used to give us pizza. What they used to give us was what was left on the buffet and they would put it in freezer containers and save it for us. People love getting pizza. First Security Bank provides the building for us to use. Cal-Maine is another place. We go out once a month and get 120 dozen eggs and thank goodness really [the center gets them] at cost.”
Harps Food Store in Searcy is also a big help, Warrington said. “They give us bakery items every week. They always have a food drive at Thanksgiving and Christmas and give us groceries then.”
Warrington said it’s hard to determine exactly how many county residents are experiencing hunger.
“Some of the people that come are in really bad shape and I feel there are some people that think some people take advantage of us, getting things, but I feel the majority of people really need help,” she said. “When they get down like that it is so hard for them to get back up. We have had some people that really come often and because we have plenty of funds we can handle that. In the past, we would have to limit them to how often they could come.”
