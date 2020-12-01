More than 100 volunteers will come together at Valley Baptist Church on Saturday in Searcy to give away 400 boxes of food and 800 boxes of basic necessity items.
Church senior pastor James Hays said the boxes to be handed out at 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 are “absolutely free.”
“No strings attached,” Hays said. “The Lord has blessed our church in a lot of ways and we just want to be a blessing to the community.”
The event is part of the church’s Christmas House ministry.
“We try and do this each December where we reach out to the public and help them during the holiday season,” Hays said. “In years’ past, we have given away toys and clothing, but the need is even greater this year than before.”
The church partners with Feed the Children out of Oklahoma City, which packs the boxes that will include 40 pounds of food per food box and basic necessities boxes, including shampoo, soap and household cleaners. Each car will receive one food box and two basic necessities boxes. Members of the church collected “100 percent of the funds, probably around $15,000, to pay for the boxes.”
“David Wilson is the Christmas House Committee chairman and has done most of the leg work on this,” Hays said. “He is mainly responsible for getting it together.”
The drive-through event will be held rain or shine at the church beginning at 8 a.m.
“We will load everything up,” Hays said. “No need to get out of your vehicle.”
