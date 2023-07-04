James and Ann Fortune are waiting for their Christmas trees to go. In the meantime, they're leaning on flower power.
The Fortunes, who are from Searcy, are two of the regular faces at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market, which is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse, and sell flowers from their CedarStone Farm booth.
“Actually we kind of fell into it,” James Fortune said with a laugh. “I retired after 36 1/2 years a year and a half ago and we have a farm and we started [growing] Christmas trees. ... It will be several years for our trees to be ready so in the meantime, just kind of on a whim, I decided to start growing flowers last year. We started growing flowers basically to see if I could.”
In the middle of last July, James said he and Ann started coming to the market to sell their flowers. “We just kind of doubled down this year and probably have three to four times the flowerbeds this year than we did last year.”
Ann said some of the flowers are started “in the greenhouse and then some of them we direct seed, but zinnias are the most common and they’re the most colorful and the brightest. We call them ‘grandma’s flowers.’ We also have celosia. Everything comes in a variety of colors. And then we also have cosmos and we also added bachelor buttons this year. It’s just a good variety of flowers and a positive mix, and bright colors make people happy.”
James said the “greenhouse is to start our flowers. Everything we grow starts from seed. January and February, we’re actually starting some seed in the greenhouse, then all the way through spring, but we start everything in trays in the greenhouse. Actually this year, early in the market, our flowers weren’t ready yet so we actually sold ‘starts’ that we started in our greenhouse for people to buy and plant themselves, but we start everything in the greenhouse and then we plant it out in our beds.”
Ann jumped in and added, “Until the ground gets warm enough and then we direct seed, from then on.”
The Fortunes have about two acres of beds, James said. “We have a 40-acre farm and probably about three acres is devoted to our flowers with our building and our greenhouse.”
He said all of the flowers sold at the market are "fresh cut. We cut Thursday and Friday for the flowers for the market.”
She said there are a variety of reasons why shoppers buy flowers at the market, "but a lot of people like to choose their own and they just have that creative touch and they can add their own flair to decorating their home.”
Honing in on the satisfaction they get from coming to market, Ann said, “We enjoy it, just getting to see people we don’t normally get to see, old friends that come by, just randomly meeting new friends, making friends with the other vendors. It’s just a good positive time. We have some [regulars] that come by every single week and if they don’t show up one week, we worry about them.”
“... We have enjoyed meeting the people and making new friends and we just hope the flowers brighten somebody else’s day.”
James said it's possible that they will continue having more varieties of flowers to do that.
“This year, we are actually growing more varieties than we were growing last year," he said. "I’m sure next year we will grow even more varieties.”
Ann said they planted “a lot of sunflowers” this year. James agreed, adding that “as long as it [their flower business] keeps growing as it has, we’ll keep growing.”
