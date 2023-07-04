Faces of Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market: James and Ann Fortune

James and Ann Fortune sell fresh-cut flowers at the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market while they wait for their Christmas trees to be ready to sell. They run CedarStone Farm in Searcy.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

James and Ann Fortune are waiting for their Christmas trees to go. In the meantime, they're leaning on flower power.

The Fortunes, who are from Searcy, are two of the regular faces at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market, which is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse, and sell flowers from their CedarStone Farm booth.

