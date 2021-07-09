Catherine “Cat” Morris loves flowers. It is a vital part of the farm she operates with her husband, Brandon Gordon, in the Bradford area.
“Her passion is our cut flower operation,” Gordon said of his wife. “She has a natural ability of assembling beautiful bouquets and sells out quickly.”
About eight years ago, Morris said she was looking at a seed catalog and saw flowers.
“I thought they were pretty,” she said. “I started with zinnias. They are an easy cut flower that branches. People just love them. They have bright colors. It just kind of expanded from there naturally.”
Morris said they added sunflowers to the mix.
“When we’d go to the farmers’ market, we’d sell the flowers individually,” she said. “Then, I figured out that I liked putting the bouquets together. It just kind of naturally progressed.
“It was never intended that it would become a large part of our business. It just happened.”
Morris said she’s been doing bouquets for the past three years.
“We’ve been growing some sort of flower out here for eight years,” she said.
“I just love them. They are therapeutic. It sounds very girly, but they are just so pretty. They make people happy. I also love seeing all the pollinators and beneficial bugs the flowers attract.”
Morris said the farm markets the flowers online as well as in stores in Searcy and Batesville.
“One store already has people asking about them,” she said.
While the produce the farm raises requires safety measures, there isn’t any with flowers.
“There is not any of the food safety stuff that goes along with it,” Morris said. “We don’t have to worry about it.”
In addition to working with the flowers and other duties on the farm, Morris runs the social media accounts, the online store and wholesale accounts and makes deliveries.
“She’s also the engine that keeps our household running, making sure the kids are where they are supposed to be, keeping the house in order and prepares amazing meals with our produce,” Gordon said. “She shares recipes for these meals with our CSA members in our weekly email.”
