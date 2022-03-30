UPDATE: The Searcy Fire Department has extended its flow-testing of fire hydrants to include April 4-6. Residents and business owners should let their water run for a few minutes to ensure that it is clear before cooking or washing clothes. These tests are necessary to calculate the available flow for specific water mains, which is required to maintain the department's current Class 1 Insurance Services Office rating.
The Searcy Fire Department’s annual flow testing of fire hydrants will begin next week on the northeast side of the city.
The testing will be done from 8 p.m.-midnight Monday-April 1 and will take place on North Holmes Road, West Valley Road, Honeyhill Road, South Booth Road and East Main Street.
“It is mainly just to make sure the caps and everything are operational,” Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said. “Sometimes you will get to places and they’re rusted up and it takes you a while to get the caps off, so mainly we just keep them maintained and if they need any maintenance, like they can’t be opened or they are turned off or something, we contact the water department.”
He said the water department usually shows up the day it is contacted “and they take care of any problems we find on them.” He added that the testing also gives his firefighters “good practice on locating hydrants, so if we do have a fire and go in that area, there’s a hydrant close, in the vicinity of it.”
Dunavan has been with the department for 25 years and said the department started doing the hydrant testing about a year after he started. “It was kind of a hit and miss thing before then, but when we started shooting for an ISO [Insurance Services Office] 1, one of the things we have to make sure we do is to check the fire hydrants.”
“We’ve got ours on a flow test on a three-year cycle, but we test them twice a year,” he said. For the other test during the year, “we put a static gauge on them and make sure the pressure is good on it.”
Debbie Raney, the department’s ISO administrator, said, “We get graded on whether they are tested yearly or not.”
According to the Searcy Fire Department’s website, the ISO’s purpose “is to review and categorize a community’s ability to fight fires. The ISO is in all 50 states and has information on more that 43,000 municipalities across the United States.”
“The Searcy Fire Department first received accredited status in 2009 and has striven to maintain this status today,” Raney said. She said there are more than 900 fire hydrants in Searcy.
During the flow testing, the water lines are flushed to check water pressure levels and hydrant flow. Also with the testing, any sediment or deposits that may occur over time are removed.
Residents and business owner should run their water for a few minutes to make sure that it is clear before they use it for cooking or for washing clothes.
