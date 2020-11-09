Floodproofing would be necessary if the Searcy Athletic Club is purchased as the new location of the city’s new public library, engineers told the Searcy City Council last week.
The council had four speakers address possible flooding concerns during its agenda meeting Thursday night at the Carmichael Center. Discussion is expected to continue tonight at the council’s regular meeting.
Tom Black of Thomas F. Black Flood Plain Services in Searcy, who was the first speaker at the meeting, wrote a letter recently to Searcy City Engineer Mark Lane concerning providing the city with a flood plain evaluation of the former athletic center property located at the intersection of Skyline Drive and West Beebe-Capps Expressway.
Councilman Don Raney told Black that he had read his letter and said, ”I understand the improvements are not in the flood zone?”
“No sir, they are not in the flood zone,” Black answered.
“But are they above the base flood elevation?” Raney asked.
Black said the minimum floor elevation of the structure, according to the information provided by Lane, is located right at the base flood elevation or just above, so the foundation of the building is actually located below the base flood elevation.
Lane said according to his understanding, city ordinance would require for the building to be flood-proofed. Black told Raney the requirement of the ordinance for “commercial-business government property is that the structures constructed in the flood plain need to be elevated at least 2 feet above the base flood elevation for those type of structures in order to comply to current regulations of the city and FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] requirements as they exist current with you.”
Raney asked what would have to be done to comply with FEMA’s and the city’s requirements. Black said said the only other alternative that he knew of was if a flood barrier could be put up.
“Occasionally, you can go ahead and put up a flood wall and put in a pumping station to pump water out from the property that falls on it,” Black said. An emergency operating plan also was mentioned by Black, and he said it would be very expensive.
Bear Davidson, a civil engineer, also spoke to the council concerning FEMA’s requirements, which include making the building water tight and “the building’s foundation and structural components themselves have to be able to withstand the forces during a flood against the walls and foundation.”
Davidson said the numbers he had concerned making the building itself “water tight, up to an elevation of 3 feet higher than the base flood elevation. Adding water-tight steel doors up to the elevation was figured in by Davidson as well as design cost as he reached an estimate of $175,000 to get the work done for the building.
Barry Hoffman of Hoffman Architectural told the council, he thought the athletic club would be a good purchase.
“You are not going to build a new one anywhere close to that price with all of this other stuff, including the money for the water-proofing and some renovations,” Hoffman said. “You are still going to be below the square foot cost of construction without considering the purchase of the site. New construction would conservatively be 6 1/2 million dollars.”
He said in evaluating space and speaking with White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino, “I think we have some pretty wide-open spaces that are well usable for functions and there’s one area for the children’s area that can be cleared out and it could easily be done. Quite doable.”
Lane later told The Daily Citizen, “My personal opinion is, it’s probably a good buy. We’re not going to build anything for that price. We can do all the floodproofing that needs to be done and still be way below what it would cost to build a new building. I don’t see any real issues at this point.”
Councilman Chris Howell asked during the meeting if the city would ever have to worry about a flood at the building.
“If there are risks involved, we will accommodate those risks the best that we can for the site,” Davidson said.
Lane said when they talk about the flooding risk, there’s “a 1 percent chance” in any given year that a “100-year flood” could occur.
“We have 10-year floods multiple times a year,” he said.
Mayor Kyle Osborne said he has never known the Searcy Athletic Club Building to flood. Lane said it has been close.
“It [flooding] has been in the parking lot but I have never seen it surround the building,” Lane said. City Attorney Buck Gibson added the parking structure has flooded frequently.
Osborne said if the council was comfortable, he would be glad to go back to the owners of the building and see if they would work with the city on the price of the building to see if some of the cost for water-proofing could be offset.
Raney suggested that Osborne should do that. The owner of the building is Dr. David Staggs, according to Lane.
Osborne said he could have more information to the council when it meets at 6 p.m. today at the Carmichael Community Center on South Elm Street.
The White County Quorum has already approved their share of helping with the renovations of the building if the purchase goes through. The justices of the peace voted to give $250,000 this year and $250,000 next year to go along with the city of Searcy’s $850,000 and the White County Regional Library System’s $850,000 to purchase the building. The Searcy Athletic Club went out of business Sept. 30.
The Searcy Athletic Club has 33,000 square feet, compared to 9,000 for the current library building. Ino said the current library has 35 parking places, while the athletic club lot has about 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.