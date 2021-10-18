Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- White County judge "laying groundwork" for public road ordinance, to set new standard for becoming county road
- District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws
- North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in latest test
- Biden's dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Democrats
- Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe
- Why COVID boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
- GameStop mania severely tested market system, regulator says
- Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 36-year-old gets 10-year prison sentence in drugged death of 10-year-old
- 'This is just wrong:' Retired Harding professor shares reasons for opposing permanent, 1-cent sales tax
- Zion Climbing Center building declared 'nuisance;' no one representing business attended public hearing
- Searcy 48-year-old on parole given 10-year prison sentence for burglary
- 17-year-old Searcy girl has been missing since Sept. 22
- Maintaining, replacing sanitation fleet 'long-standing battle,' listed in tax outline at yearly cost of $522,000
- Little Rock teen killed in two-vehicle accident Wednesday in McRae
- White County Central School Board challenger ready to "get involved" with sons in first grade, about to start preschool
- El Paso 29-year-old gets probation for stealing from residence of Romance murder victim
- Searcy's sanitation rate among highest when compared to other cities' in county, surrounding area
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.