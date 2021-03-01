A 25-year-old Batesville man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in White County while a state trooper was caught in the driver’s compartment is expected to begin facing charges Tuesdayin White County Circuit Court.
A warrant was issued last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for three drug-related charges, all felonies, felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger and battery in the second degree, a class D felony. White remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon.
According to the affidavit by Arkansas State Trooper Andrew Lay, he initiated a traffic stop Jan. 11 at approximately 5:47 p.m. on a 2020 Dodge Caravan on Ralph Reed Street, just north of Hastings Road, for expired tags. The driver, White, had a suspended driver’s license with “multiple prior aggravated felonies and narcotics violations.” The passenger with White reportedly had an active warrant.
Lay wrote that called for a K-9 unit from the White County Sheriff’s Office and went to remove White, who was “highly agitated” from the driver’s seat. As Lady was trying to unbuckle White’s seatbelt, White reportedly slammed the vehicle’s gear shift down and “rapidly accelerated, causing the rear tires to lose traction.”
Lay wrote that he was caught in the driver’s compartment between the door and White for approximately 10-15 feet. Lay “turned out of the vehicle, avoiding further contact with the suspect vehicle and then fell to the ground on his left side while running.”
He got back into his patrol vehicle and initiated a pursuit. White allegedly reached speeds in excess of 90 mph on the two-lane county road. The vehicle reportedly swerved rapidly from side to side taking up both lanes of traffic.
The vehicle “slowed rapidly” as it got close to Arkansas Highway 13., Lay wrote, and the rear passenger fled into a field. White reportedly continued for approximately 10 to 15 feet and then fled from the driver’s seat, leaving the car in drive. “The vehicle coasted towards the intersection and collided with a wire fence,” Lay wrote.
He deployed his Taser while pursuing White on foot, and White was taken into custody and treated for cuts.
A black box that smelled of marijuana was found in the driver’s floorboard. The vehicle’s owner said the box belonged to White, Lay wrote. During an interview at the Arkansas State Police office in Searcy, the juvenile reportedly said he and White had been dealing methamphetamine out of the box and gave authorities the combination to the box.
When the box was opened, multiple “contraband” items were found, including a clear baggie that contained approximately 2.4 grams of an “off white crystalline substance,” another clear baggie containing approximately 1.5 grams of the same looking substance, two glass pipes and a spoon containing crystalline residue and 29 baggies. The suspected items were sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for analysis.
A 28-year-old Beebe man also is expected to appear in court this week, Wednesday at 9 a.m., on a class D felony fleeing charge as well as class B felony unauthorized use of another’s property to facilitate a crime, class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to contain/store methamphetamine.
Beebe Police Officer Zachary Mulligan wrote in the affidavit that he was patrolling in the area of Campground Road and Arkansas Highway 31 on Jan. 4 at approximately 11:25 a.m. when he observed a Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Sumler traveling north on Highway 31.
Mulligan wrote that he knew Sumler had an outstanding warrant for arrest so he turned on his emergency lights to signal for Sumler to stop. Instead, Sumler reportedly began fleeing at high speeds through area neighborhoods. It was noted that numerous vehicles had to stop or swerve to avoid colliding with Sumler’s vehicle as he fled from Beebe.
The pursuit entered into Lonoke County. While on Highway 31, Mulligan wrote that Sumler made “an abrupt stop in the roadway and completed a 180-degree turn where he was facing me.” Mulligan wrote that he swerved to avoid Sumler’s vehicle and came to rest on Highway 31 in its intersection with Charlie Olds Road. He said he was partially blocking Charlie Olds Road when he stopped.
While Sumler had other “avenues of escape,” Mulligan said “he drove directly at my vehicle, forcing me to quickly reverse as I narrowly avoided a collision with Sumler.”
Mulligan said Sumler eventually stopped his vehicle on Highway 31 and was taken into custody. He noted that he learned that the vehicle did not belong to Sumler and he found inside the vehicle a small metal container that contained a white powder residue on the inside of it. He also indicated that a “white crustal residue” was located in the driver’s floorboard and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sumler also remained in custody Monday afternoon.
