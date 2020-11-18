A Tulsa, Okla., 26-year-old who dragged a Bald Knob police officer while fleeing after being pulled over for speeding received five years of probation in White County Circuit Court last week.
Robbie Scott Clothier pleaded guilty Nov. 9 in a negotiated deal to class D felony fleeing.
Bald Knob police officer Seth Barber wrote in the affidavit that he pulled over Clothier on Dec. 4, 2019, after clocking the vehicle he was driving at 59 mph in a 40-mph zone on U.S. Highway 64 near Big Bayou Market.
Clothier reportedly told Barber that he did not have his driver’s license on him, but his license had been suspended in Oklahoma and the vehicle tags also were expired.
After Clothier was unable to reach anyone to drive his vehicle and was told his passenger couldn’t because he did not have a valid license, Barber and Bald Knob officer Jared Tackett advised him that “the vehicle would have to be towed.”
Barber wrote that Clothier “became very agitated and argumentative.” He was reportedly told multiple times to place his hands behind his back and resisted when Barber tried to handcuff him. He physically resisted being arrested several other times, Barber wrote, “while continuing to verbally threaten the officers with physical harm and entice them to fight him.”
As they reportedly continued to tell him to put his hands behind his back, Clothier started backing away from them toward his vehicle. Barber wrote that he tried to grab him, but Clothier “swatted” his hands away and got into the vehicle. Barber reportedly tried to reach in and remove the keys, but Clothier drove away, dragging Barber “for several feet ... until he was able to let go.”
The vehicle pursuit “averaged speeds of over 100 miles an hour” and Clothier “was passing cars on double yellow lines, having a near-miss with one vehicle,” Barber wrote. He reportedly stopped “shortly after crossing into Woodruff County,” but still would not allow the officers to arrest him.
With officers from other law enforcement agencies assisting, Clothier “was then placed in handcuffs and taken into custody,” Barber wrote. “Clothier continued to verbalize threats of harm towards Officer Barber, Officer Tackett and other officers that were present” once he was taken to the White County Detention Center.
Clothier also was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and his driver’s license was suspended for six months.
Also receiving probation in a negotiated deal Nov. 9 was Megan Lee Biram, 29, of Bald Knob for filing a false police report
Biram got one year of probation for the class D felony.
White County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Blake Ellis wrote in the affidavit that Biram told responding officers June 10 that a white SUV driven by an African-American named Bo had rammed her vehicle and tried to run her off the road. She reportedly said she “had been dating Bo, but did not know his last name, address or phone number.
Ellis wrote that the front of Biram’s vehicle was damaged. The same day, he also saw that there was damage to her boyfriend’s vehicle, but the boyfriend was not named Bo.
A witness reportedly told Ellis that Biram and her boyfriend “were the ones involved in the collision” and there was white SUV or person “fitting the description” of Bo involved. The witness also said that “Biram’s vehicle appeared to be chasing [the boyfriend’s] vehicle” and had struck it.
When Ellis “attempted to confront Biram and [her boyfriend] regarding the new information,” they asked for a lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.