A 42-year-old Beebe man was given five years of probation after pleading guilty to a January domestic disturbance where he reportedly struck his wife with a piece of wood from a table he broke and held a pair of scissors to her throat and threatened to kill her.
Jim Franklin Vent Jr. pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court earlier this month in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications in the first degree and class A misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies responding to the domestic disturbance call on Campground Road on Jan. 29 that her husband “had kicked the kitchen table, breaking it, and physically assaulted her by punching and slapping her.”
He then reportedly hit her with wood from the table and threatened her with scissors. He also “demanded her phone and had thrown it,” according to the alleged victim, and had cut in half cards that were in her purse.
The attack reportedly happened in front of her two juvenile sons, one of whom went to the neighbor’s house to call 911. That juvenile told deputies that Vent was hitting the victim and had taken their phones and her car keys, which is why he ran to the neighbor’s house.
Deputies saw the broken table, a cell phone “lying in the floor” and bank cards and her driver’s license “cut in half,” Goss wrote. The victim had “redness and scratches to the left ear, left cheek and neck” and “dark red scratches to the left ribs.”
A neighbor reportedly said that the juvenile who came to her door “was crying hysterically” as he told her about the attack. He “had run across the field wearing only socks.”
When Vent was contacted about the incident, he reportedly said he threw “a purse at his wife, hitting her in the face.”
In another case, Weston Blaine Mullins, 37, of Beebe pleaded guilty to class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, class D felony third-degree domestic battery, class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening and class B forgery. He was given six years of probation.
The victim reportedly told Beebe police May 31, 2021, that Mullins had “Just tried to kill her and her unborn child” at an apartment on Pine View Drive. She reportedly said Mullins “threw her into a hard object and she struck her stomach area.” She was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.
The victim also said that he split open her bottom lip by punching her in the face, punched her in the face a second time and grabbed her around the neck “attempting to cut off her oxygen supply so she could not breathe.”
Mullins reportedly told her while he was choking her that “I do not want this child or you; I want you to just die.” The victim was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.
The forgery case against Mullins involved two counterfeit $100 bills found on him after a spike strip were used during a police pursuit Feb. 18.
Beebe officer Jimmy Williamson wrote in the affidavit that he tried to pull over a vehicle with an expired registration and stolen license plate tab. During the pursuit, the driver drove to a dead end, “circled around and nearly crashed into the front” of a patrol vehicle and drove through the front yard of a residence.
The driver fled on Arkansas Highway 367 at “speeds exceeding 120 mph at times” toward Searcy before running across the spike strip placed by White County deputies at Morning Sun. Once the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree, Mullins and the driver tried to flee on foot.
