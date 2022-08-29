A 42-year-old Beebe man was given five years of probation after pleading guilty to a January domestic disturbance where he reportedly struck his wife with a piece of wood from a table he broke and held a pair of scissors to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Jim Franklin Vent Jr. pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court earlier this month in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications in the first degree and class A misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree.

