Bald Knob’s water superintendent is expected to repair a sewer issue where there is a “little bit of a washout” before the city makes further plans, Mayor Gary Looney said Monday, after the City Council discussed issues with the five-way stop at Center, Hickory and Vine streets at last week’s meeting.

“It turns out it is not that bad as I was led to believe,” Looney said. “There is some other things going on. It was a sewer issue. At some point according to Andy [Pistone], he had said that one of the walls was collapsing, but he went in there the other day and came back out and showed me pictures and videos. It is concrete walls and there’s a little bit of washout down at the bottom.

