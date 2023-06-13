Bald Knob’s water superintendent is expected to repair a sewer issue where there is a “little bit of a washout” before the city makes further plans, Mayor Gary Looney said Monday, after the City Council discussed issues with the five-way stop at Center, Hickory and Vine streets at last week’s meeting.
“It turns out it is not that bad as I was led to believe,” Looney said. “There is some other things going on. It was a sewer issue. At some point according to Andy [Pistone], he had said that one of the walls was collapsing, but he went in there the other day and came back out and showed me pictures and videos. It is concrete walls and there’s a little bit of washout down at the bottom.
“His words were he couldn’t remember where he was that made him think that it was the five-way stop that was in that bad of shape. We are on hold until he gets back down there. He thinks he can fix where the sewer issue was without it being a major issue so we’re going to wait until he can get down there with his equipment and make sure before we make any plans.”
He said a decision probably won’t be made on what to do until the July council meeting “because he’s supposed to get down there sometime this week or the first of next week and repair what the sewer issue is and we’ll know for sure where we need to go from there.”
Councilman Dennis Rutherford brought up the issue at last week’s meeting, asking, “Is the city going to try to do anything with the five-way stop this summer?”
Looney replied, “It has been my impression that we were supposed to do something about that when school was out.”
Rutherford said, “It’s been being every summer lately and nothing is ever getting done with it and it’s getting worse.”
Looney asked Pistone about situation, and responded, “It needs to be done. That has been a big issue for years. I haven’t heard anything on it but it is going to be a major project though because once they are in there, we have to redo our sewer lines as well.
“I haven’t heard anybody doing the work or anybody taking bids for the waterway underneath there because last time I was in there, was when Larry Guthrie [the former street director who died] was here and it has got worse since then. I won’t get under there again because it’s leaning pretty good and I’m afraid that whole wall and that road is going to give one of these days, but I can get in there and take pictures of it for you. I’m pretty sure it is going to have to be engineered, so we’ll probably have to get the engineers involved and start taking bids because that is not a small project.”
Looney said again that he thought that it was a project that was being worked on, in coordination with the city’s manhole project, for which the city received a nearly $300,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission last year. Pistone said the manhole project is part of the rehabilitation grant for “one of our old brick manholes,” but as far as the waterway under there, he did not think it had been discussed.
Looney said again that he was under the impression “we were waiting for school to be out.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Wools said, “Mayor, we have nine months out of the year that we have school buses that travel every day up until the weekend. It needs to be fixed.”
Looney responded, “Yes, like I said I was under the impression we were waiting for school to be out.” Wools said, “Well, we’ve been waiting for school to be out for three years.” Others in the audience called out “four years; this is the fourth year” that they have been waiting for the area to be fixed.
