An “awesome turnout” for the annual fish fry is setting high expectations for Summer Blast with a fireworks show that is getting “bigger and better every year,” according to Judsonia Activities Committee member Jessica Robinson.
“We weren’t able to have any fundraisers last year” because of COVID-19, Robinson said. “We weren’t able to do a thing.”
However, when the committee held its fish fry a few weeks ago to dedicate its renovated community building, it had “probably the biggest turnout we ever had with about 350 people. That showed us people were excited to get out. We had a great turnout and we expect that for Summer Blast.”
“When you have a full day of free events and you have kids and are looking for something local to do, I mean you can’t beat having free events for your kids and free fireworks show at night,” she said. “We are the biggest fireworks show in White County. We expect another great turnout.
“We can never get a count for Summer Blast, but we know it’s in the thousands.”
Summer Blast will begin July 3 with an 8 a.m. fishing derby at Friendly Acres Park with three age groups: 3-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
“The kids love the fishing derby,” Robinson said. “It is a chance for them to come out and fish for free, and we have prizes.”
At 10:30 a.m., Robinson said there will be a ping-pong ball drop with five age groups: 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Boys and girls bikes will be awarded in each group.
“That’s a unique game,” Robinson said. “We drop a bunch of ping-pong balls from the top of a ladder and they rush to get as many as they can, and we have a winning number picked out and whoever has that winning number gets a free bike. The kids love that one.”
The Morley Family Magic Show will be held at 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
From 1-4 p.m., Robinson said a car show will be featured, hosted by Dirt Road Car Club, and the judging will take place from 3-4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the various categories.
At 6 p.m., there will be live music from the band Unsigned.
A watermelon eating contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. with four age groups: 7 and under, 8-12, 13-20 and 21 and over.
Concessions will be available all day and there will be 50/50 drawings just before the fireworks at dark at Friendly Acres Park.
For around the past five years, the fireworks show has been dedicated to someone noteworthy for their service to the community, according to Robinson.
“This year, the dedication will be to Herman Hopkins, who has worked for the city for over 25 years and was with the fire department for a number of years. He has been involved in the community.”
