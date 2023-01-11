One year after being promoted to detective, Francis Ballek was named Detective of the Year by the Searcy Police Department.
The department handed out its year-end awards at its Dec. 15 Christmas party. The awards are voted on by all of the department’s employees.
“I was really surprised to hear that,” Ballek said of being named Detective of the Year. “I guess what it is is that I’m never really content with my work, no matter what. I was never allowing myself to be be content with what I’m doing so I’m always looking for more.”
Ballek said his detective work since December 2021 has included investigating suspicious deaths and assisting with homicides and he has done a lot of work involving thefts. “Be it catalytic converter thefts, I have worked on a lot of those and I did make some good headway and actually charged a couple people with multiples of those. And then we had a bunch of people shoplifting [from an area store] and I have charged people with that. We have had a lot of people stealing things from businesses all over town and I put charges on a lot of them.”
Ballek got into law enforcement after he and his wife, Kaitlin, moved to Searcy in 2013 after getting married. “Me and my wife started dating in high school and she has always wanted to go to Harding University because that’s where her parents met,” Ballek, a Hibbing, Minn., native, said.
While in Minnesota, Ballek had attended the police academy “because I planned to be an officer there [but] I never actually ended up working there as a police officer. In 2013, after we moved here, we had been here a few months, [and] I started working at the White County jail as a jailer. I worked my way up through the ranks to sergeant over there.”
In late 2014, Ballek also started working at the Judsonia Police Department as a part-time officer. “They were going to send me to the [Arkansas] academy because they hired me as a part-time 1, so I wasn’t a full-time officer there but part-time 1 still requires the certificate and since I would have already been certified through Minnesota, all I needed to do was go through a one-week refresher course.”
He said he had completed the paperwork to attend the academy in Camden when he “was contacted by at the time, the assistant chief of Bald Knob, Barron Dickson. Him and Erek Balentine, [who] at the time was chief, they went ahead and hired me full time. I went ahead and left the jail. I still continued working part time for a little while at Judsonia.”
In 2015, Ballek went through the one-week course at the academy. He worked his way up to sergeant in Balk Knob, “which was basically the equivalent of assistant chief.” However, he ended up leaving because he said there were a lot of things he wanted to do “to expand my police work. Honestly I was pretty much up to top over at Bald Knob. There wasn’t really a whole lot more of growth for me.”
One of the things Ballek wanted to do when he was hired by the Searcy Police Department, he said, was to join the Special Response Team. “I feel like it was within the first year that I’ve been here that I got on the team and I have been on the team ever since.”
For the future, Ballek said he sees himself going back to patrol again. but “I absolutely have enjoyed being a detective. If they told me I would be staying as a detective I would be cool with it.”
He said that being a good detective takes somebody who has drive. “Laziness has no place in detective work and sometimes sitting in an office can be very boring, but you have to have something to keep you going, so I guess a drive to do more.”
If there is a big incident in Searcy, Ballek said they all get called out. “We are on a schedule. The way it usually works is one person is one person is on Mondays, One person is on Tuesdays and one person is on Wednesdays. Usually, Monday through Friday, somebody has that specific day of the week and then on the weekends, that gets separated where ‘Hey, you are working both Saturday and Sunday.’ It doesn’t mean that we are actually working but that we are on call.”
Being active in the community is important to Ballek. “I want them [community members] to see that we are part of the people. It is not an ‘us versus them’ mentality, it needs to be all of us together. When somebody does something wrong, there is only so many officers that can see what’s going on and so when we have the public with us, there’s way more eyes out there to be able to identify what’s going on.”
When he is not working and taking part in jiu-jitsu, Ballek likes to work out and likes spending time with his family. He and his wife have one daughter and another on the way. Once or twice a year, Ballek said they take a trip back to Minnesota.
