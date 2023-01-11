Involved in the community

Children explore and learn about a tactical vehicle used by the Searcy Police Department’s Special Response Team from Detective Francis Ballek at the Searcy Event Center during the United Way of White County’s Be a Hero, Meet a Hero Day last year.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

One year after being promoted to detective, Francis Ballek was named Detective of the Year by the Searcy Police Department.

The department handed out its year-end awards at its Dec. 15 Christmas party. The awards are voted on by all of the department’s employees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.