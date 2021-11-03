The first phase of the Searcy City Center, which broke ground in October 2017, is set to be completed with the addition of another national retailer.
According to Jose Colunga, executive broker for Dalrymple Real Estate, Old Navy, owned by Gap Inc. and founded in 1994, is expected to add a store “right next to Five Below” in the shopping center on Janet Drive.
“Technically, this is part of phase 1 and will complete that initial phase, which was Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx.” Colunga said. ... “This is something we put in front of Old Navy a while ago and this is probably a couple of years in the making. I know myself, I have been sitting on this deal since early 2020, [that] is when we made first contact with Old Navy. and it went through numerous revisions.”
He said groundbreaking for the new store will probably take place in late spring.
“What it means for Searcy is that we’re getting on the map,” Colunga said. “We are in between the major junction of heading up to Jonesboro. ... With the City Center, it is putting us on the map. It’s going to join Hobby Lobby, which is a national retailer, T.J. Maxx, and really when we make our presentation to these companies when they ask us to tell them about our city, we are always happy to report that Searcy is progressive.
“The city of Searcy is really progressive in the way it looks at commercial ventures and, of course, when they come down and want to tour locations, they are impressed by the fact that we seem to be growing. We’ve got a pretty favorable City Council, city mayor government that is willing to work with them to make the deal work.”
Colunga said one of the things that was shared with representatives of Old Navy was things accomplished with the eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax passed in 2014. A special election is set for Tuesday on making the tax permanent and early voting is underway.
The council passed a resolution in August 2016 to provide $1.8 million to $1.9 million in “public improvements” to Janet Drive and its connection to Beebe-Capps Expressway in response to incentives requested by the developer of the shopping center, Capital Growth Buchalter. The funding came from the eight-year tax.
Hobby Lobby, Petco, Ulta Beauty, T.J. Maxx and Shoe Dept. Encore all signed leases with the developer as part of Phase 1 on the development and more national retailers were promised as part of Phase 2 and Phase 3. All but Petco have taken part in the phase and Discount Tires recently was added in one of the outlots.
“It is hard to say when Phase 2 is going to get started based on the traffic,” Colunga said. ... “We will have another announcement. We have a food establishment that is going to build a brand-new building out there as well. We are probably going to announce that in the next couple of weeks, maybe toward the end of the year.”
“The restaurant is going to be on Beebe-Capps.” It also will be located on one of the outlots of the shopping center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.