“It sure is a mess, ain’t it?” the operator of Gary’s Auto Sales said Monday after a fire at the Beebe business.
Gary Boskey, who has leased the building at 616 W. Dewitt Henry Drive for three years, said he and two other employees were working at the business Monday morning and saw smoke. One employee thought the fire may have started in the restroom where a portable heater was being used, said Boskey, who sat in the back of a car while firefighters from Beebe, McRae and Antioch worked to put out the blaze.
It was the first fire of the new year for the Beebe Volunteer Fire Department.
Lt. Steven Gibson said his department received a call at 10:56 a.m. about the fire. When firefighters arrived, Gibson said they noticed heavy black smoke. No one was injured in the fire and until the insurance company makes a determination, it is not known if the business is at a total loss, he said.
Gibson said a total of 21 first responders, including police and fire personnel, were involved in working the fire. The Beebe Police Department handled directing traffic near the business.
Gibson said although the insurance company will come in to investigate, it could ask the fire marshal to investigate as well.
“There is no foul play in this fire,” he said. “We haven’t discovered any foul play; it was just a freak accident.”
Gibson said fires at businesses in Beebe are not too common, but “we have a total of somewhere between 60 and 100 fires per year.”
“We just show up and try to get it out as fast as we can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.