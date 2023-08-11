The Carmichael Community Center is hosting its first-ever Gamers Night this weekend and Searcy Parks and Recreation is already discussing holding a second one “at some point” if this one goes well, according to Cory Camarata, program coordinator at the Carmichael Center.

The Gamers Night will run from 6-10 p.m. at 810 S. Elm St. It is for ages 9 to 15, and all of the games will be free to play. There will be a concession stand open and that will be the only thing that costs money, Camarata said.

