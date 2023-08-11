The Carmichael Community Center is hosting its first-ever Gamers Night this weekend and Searcy Parks and Recreation is already discussing holding a second one “at some point” if this one goes well, according to Cory Camarata, program coordinator at the Carmichael Center.
The Gamers Night will run from 6-10 p.m. at 810 S. Elm St. It is for ages 9 to 15, and all of the games will be free to play. There will be a concession stand open and that will be the only thing that costs money, Camarata said.
“We’re going to try to do Mario Cart, Super Smash Brothers, Madden and NBA 2K is what we’re trying here,” he said.
Gamers Night came about from a discussion between Camarata, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons and Facilities Manager Will Walker.
Camarata said they “were sitting down discussing different programs – and you know, my son is big into video games himself and growing up with the youth group and everything else, we used to do that a lot, so we were just kind of spitballing ideas and were like, ‘It would be kind of neat if we got together and had some video games thrown up there and let kids play.’”
He said playing video games would help the center “reach a different target audience than other programs.” If children who attend need help playing the games, Camarata said, “We’ll have plenty of workers there. Some of my AAU [Amateur Athletic Union] basketball guys will be there to help and they are 16, 17 years old and they play those games all the time.”
Whether this becomes more than a one-time event depends on how well it goes, he said. “We’ve already talked about trying to have another one at some point just to see how it goes – because we’re not doing a registration sheet this time – just to see how many we can get for the first couple then kind of start tailing it off to certain ages and registration and all that other stuff.”
In addition to the Gamers Night, Camarata said he is putting together a list of fall programs to start “probably in September. We’ve looked into Lego building, robotics, cooking. We’ve looked into kickball laser tag, maybe an escape room, all kinds of different things. The goal is to just get out different programs that haven’t been run before and give different kids a different opportunity to do different things.”
