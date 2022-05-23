The reason Searcy officials hired a civil engineering firm to develop a 20-year plan instead of relying on its newly-hired full-time city planner to do it is because of how long it would take for a project of “that size and scope,” according to Searcy Planning and Community Development Director Richard Stafford.
City officials decided at the beginning of the year to hire a full-time planner for $60,000 per year instead of continuing to use a part-time planner on a contract basis. Stafford, who is the son-in-law of Councilman Don Raney, started the job April 11.
In May, the Searcy City Council agreed to hire Crafton Tull for $335,000 to develop the city’s 20-year plan. Stafford said he and City Engineer Mark Lane will be working a lot with the firm.
“The biggest thing is Crafton Tull is a huge firm and they have the resources of a planning staff, multiple people working on this project,” Stafford said concerning why the firm was hired. “The cost of the project itself tells you how many man hours there would be in a project that size and scope.
“The simple fact is the time. It would probably take me 10 years to do the same amount of work that they would put together in a year, because it is taking them a year to do this whole process. And the experience they have. This is one of the things that they have done for multiple cities so they have got the experience, and it’s just always a good idea to have outside consultants, and then you have your staff that works with them as kind of check and balance for the stuff that is coming in.”
Council member David Morris said at last month’s meeting that he had received questions about bringing in an outside planner and he said the firm would have “a bird’s-eye view of the city without having any preconceived notions or knowledge of the city.” Morris said he also feels that having a 20-year plan is a good thing. “We are seeing a lot of growth in the city. We are seeing the city flourish and I feel very comfortable with doing this [hiring Crafton Tull].
In addition to being one of the city’s liaisons for the plan, Stafford said he works a lot with Code Enforcement Department Director Jeff Webb and handles a lot of questions that “come up about zoning codes, subdivision and land development codes and code ordinances.”
“I come in and I have various meetings that I have to attend,” Stafford said. “Pretty much I’m preparing for planning commission meetings and all the things that go with that. We review the plans [that have been submitted] and answer any questions people have about code compliance and kind of help them through the process.”
He also talked about technical review meetings in the middle of the month and he said those cover all the things that have gone before the planning commission. The planning commission meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at City Hall at noon.
Stafford said he is working on some amendments to the zoning code. A hot topic right now, he said, is “short-term rentals.”
As far as the next move for the 20-year plan, city officials are expected to appear before the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on May 31 to request funding for the parks and recreation part of the work, which is $110,000.
Stafford told the Searcy City Council that the $335,000 that Crafton Tull will receive is a “fixed fee price.” He said this amount is not due in one lump sum payment, but the city will be billed on a monthly basis according to percentage of completion of the project.
“It would fluctuate,” he said. “So one month say we’ve got several meetings and those types of things, that might be more time spent than the previous month, so that might be a little higher based on whatever percentage that they set, that they estimate they did each month. By the time you get to the end and they hand over our project, we will have paid $335,000.”
Council member Dale Brewer asked Stafford how many months the project payments would last, and Stafford said the project was estimated to take 12-15 months to complete.
When Council member Don Raney asked how the city would pay for this project. Mayor Kyle Osborne said it would come from Fund 14 (the eight-year plan fund), which is where money from the temporary 1-percent sales and use tax passed in 2014 goes. (The permanent 1-cent sales and use tax passed last November goes into effect July 1.)
With the parks portion to be requested, Osborne said the obligation of the city will be $225,000. He said he knows it is a lot of money, but Searcy needs a map to where it wants to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.