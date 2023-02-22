A 37-year-old from the Kensett area accused of firing two shots in the direction of a White County deputy in December during a foot chase is officially facing two class Y felony charges.

According to a warrant issued earlier this month for Tristan Quasho Chatman at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, he has been charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer-discharge of a firearm. Class Y felonies are for Arkansas' most serious crimes and carry a sentence of 10 years to life.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

