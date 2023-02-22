A 37-year-old from the Kensett area accused of firing two shots in the direction of a White County deputy in December during a foot chase is officially facing two class Y felony charges.
According to a warrant issued earlier this month for Tristan Quasho Chatman at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, he has been charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer-discharge of a firearm. Class Y felonies are for Arkansas' most serious crimes and carry a sentence of 10 years to life.
Chatman also has been charged with class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/weigh methamphetamine; and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana.
Chatman was in custody in the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction on Wednesday. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment March 7.
Details from the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis with the White County Sheriff's Office show that Deputy Hunter Descant saw a vehicle "with a defective headlight" Dec. 11 around 8:50 p.m. heading south on Arkansas Highway 367 near Searcy. After Descant activated his emergency lights, the vehicle pulled into the Morning Sun gas station parking lot at the intersection of highways 367 South and 11. But as Descant was getting out of his patrol unit, "the suspect vehicle sped away."
The vehicle was pursued through Higginson onto Morrow Church Road "where it passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed and continued to travel in the wrong lane of traffic," Ellis wrote. It also reportedly traveled in the wrong lane on Arkansas Highway 385 South before turning onto Ball Park Road, where the driver got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and fled on foot while the "vehicle rolled into a [6-foot] ditch with a female passenger still in the front seat."
"Almost immediately" after Descant began pursuing the driver on foot, he reportedly saw the driver "turn his body and fire a handgun two times" in his direction.
Lt. Scott Seiders of the sheriff's office told The Daily Citizen in December that Descant pursued the driver, identified as Chatman, down a trail leading toward Berryhill Road but lost sight of him after taking cover when Chatman opened fire.
"Neighboring agencies assisted in setting a perimeter around the wooded area where the driver had fled, and a K-9 team from the Newport prison arrived and began a track," Ellis wrote. Seiders said a drone also was used in the search.
Chatman, a parolee, was tracked through the woods to his parole address on Berryhill Road, where he reportedly was hiding. Seiders said while tracking Chatman, officers found a hat matching one worn by him, followed by a boot, then another boot at a fence crossing.
The house was surrounded and a loudspeaker used to contact the occupants. After approximately 10 minutes, an occupant of the house came outside, met with Special Response Team members and described where Chatman could be found in the residence, Seiders said. SRT members entered the residence and took Chatman into custody without incident
A grey backpack he had been seen wearing also was found in the woods along with a 9mm handgun, Ellis wrote. Chatman's photo ID, 7.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 15.2 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the backpack. Ellis wrote that Chatman had previous convictions "under the Controlled Substance Act."
A warrant also was issued for Eddie Layne Tipps, 55, of Searcy on charges of class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons and class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act. He was charged as a habitual offender. Tipps, who is also set to appear in court March 7, remained in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday.
Tipps was arrested Dec. 2 after the Searcy Police Department received a call saying that Tipps was a sex offender who had failed to register and was living "a couple of blocks from Searcy High School," according to the affidavit written by Detective Tanya Ward. The caller also said Tipps "was in possession of some guns."
Ward verified that Tipps had failed to register and found that he had "warrants for his arrest out of Bald Knob." That afternoon, she knocked on the front door of a residence on West Arch Avenue that "Tipps was potentially staying at without registering." Ward wrote that she had seen Tipps "walking inside the front of the residence."
While Ward was speaking with the homeowner, Tipps reportedly "fled out the back door," but he "was immediately apprehended by officers." While Ward was given permission by the tenant to look for guns, Tipps reportedly told an officer that there was a gun inside a jacket he had been wearing before he fled, and a PT-25 Taurus semiautomatic handgun was found.
The Daily Citizen previously reported in December that Tipps is a level 2 sex offender, but the registration violation reportedly increases his classification to level 3. Tipps was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction in 2013 for class B felony second-degree sexual assault. He had been accused of forcing a minor into lewd acts, but claimed that while he exposed himself to the girl, he never forced her to do anything sexual.
He initially was charged in December with being a registered sex offender living near a school, but Ward wrote that "his level did not meet the requirement of being charged with living in close proximity of a school," within 2,000 feet, so the charge was removed.
When it comes to classifying offenders, a level 1 is considered low risk, level 2 is a moderate risk, level 3 is considered to be a high risk and level 4 is described as a sexually violent predator.
