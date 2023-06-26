A Beebe 37-year-old officially has been charged with arson after reportedly starting a fire at a rental property within a week of increasing her renter's insurance policy.

A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Lynsay Anne Henry for the class A felony. She also was charged as an habitual offender. Henry is scheduled for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Aug. 1. She was booked into the White County Detention Center last week, but is out on $75,000 bail.

