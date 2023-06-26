A Beebe 37-year-old officially has been charged with arson after reportedly starting a fire at a rental property within a week of increasing her renter's insurance policy.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Lynsay Anne Henry for the class A felony. She also was charged as an habitual offender. Henry is scheduled for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Aug. 1. She was booked into the White County Detention Center last week, but is out on $75,000 bail.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Detective Rob Ruble, a structure fire on Warren Drive was reported Jan. 19 by a neighbor who saw "heavy smoke coming from the area, then saw flames on top of the roof and called 911."
The caller also contacted Henry about the fire, but when she arrived, "Henry did not seem to be distraught," Ruble wrote.
The property manager reportedly told Ruble that the residence was a rental property owned by his father's estate, and "requested that the fire be investigated, for he was fearful that the fire was set maliciously." He reportedly said that the renters had been evicted four times, as recently as Jan. 7, and were behind on their rent by $25,000. The last rent payment received reportedly was in January 2020.
Ruble wrote that he was provided with a copy of the lease agreement, notices of eviction and "an affidavit for a warrant for failure to vacate" that was served Dec. 6, 2022, "and an unlawful detainer was filed" Jan. 5, 2023. The property manager also reportedly said it would cost $100,000 to replace the house and there was no insurance coverage on the property.
An insurance agent reportedly told Ruble that she was called by a witness who said that "she knew that Lynsay Henry had recently increased her renter's insurance policy" and that Henry had said "she was going to burn the place down." That witness reportedly told Ruble that she had been told by Henry several times "that she was going to 'Burn it to the ground.'"
The insurance agency provided policy documents that showed that Henry increased her personal property coverage to $30,000 on Jan. 13, with the Warren Drive residence listed as "her primary residence."
The witness reportedly also said Henry had asked her to take care of her two dogs and had called Jefferson Henry, Lynsay's husband, to ask him if he had gotten photos of the fire she had sent him. "The witness reports she overhead him say, 'I can't believe you did it; you're crazy. Did you at least get my guns out first?'" Ruble wrote. Henry also reportedly told her sister that "she had burned the house down."
The witness reportedly also said she was told that Henry's children were telling other kids at the junior high "that their mother burned their house down by lighting clothes on fire in her bedroom after telling them to get only the stuff that meant something to them before they left for school."
Ruble wrote that he interviewed Jefferson Henry about the fire, and he told Ruble that "he was contacted by his wife, telling him that the house was on fire. He further states that he did not leave work early and left at his usual time." He also told Ruble "the location of furniture and valuable items in the residence."
"None of the valuable items indicated by Jefferson Henry were located in the structure, such as firearms, rare coins, knight collection or common household items," Ruble wrote. "All physical evidence indicates that this fire was incendiary in origin, resulting from someone pouring, placing or applying a flammable or combustible material."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.