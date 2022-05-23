The alternative filing period for the city of Searcy wrapped up Monday with a fourth candidate entering the mayor's race.
Searcy Beats and Eats co-coordinator Mat Faulkner, who is also one of the organizers for the Think Art Project, joined the November general election race against incumbent Kyle Osborne. The other candidates to have filed are Searcy High School English teacher April Butler and Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn. Election day is Nov. 8.
Searcy also has races for city attorney, with incumbent Buck Gibson also filing Monday to try to be reelected against Will Moore, and city clerk/recorder/treasurer, where incumbent Jerry Morris is being opposed by Dalton Drye, a 2020 graduate of Harding University.
However, none of the Searcy City Council members will face opposition. All but one, Logan Cothern, filed to run, while Brett Kirkman has filed for Cothern’s Ward 1, Position 1 seat. The incumbents are Chris Howell, Don Raney, Mike Chalenburg, Tonia Hale, David Morris, Rodger Cargile and Dale Brewer.
All of Searcy's candidates file as independents.
Mayor's races also have formed in three other cities with alternative filing periods. In Beebe, Mayor Mike Robertson is running for reelection against Danny Mahoney, who is now a City Council member in Ward 1. In Bald Knob, Christie Thomason has filed as an independent and will be facing Republican Gary Looney and Democrat Mary Hodges. Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson is running for White County judge in today's Republican primary. And in McRae, incumbent Joel Pruitt is being opposed by Martha Carmichael.
Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley and Judsonia Mayor Stan Robinson are running unopposed.
So is Beebe Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer Carol Crump-Westergren, but Beebe will have three council races.
Ward 1, Postion I Councilwoman Linda Anthony won't be involved in any of them because she did not file for reelection. Former Council member Lee McLane filed for that seat. Ward 2, Position 1 Councilman Derrek Goff, also is not seeking reelection. Part-time Beebe police officer Jean Stark has filed for that position.
The opposed seats are Dodie Nick, wife of Beebe Volunteer Fire Chief William Nick, vs. real estate developer Nathan Lindsey for Mahoney's Position 1 spot, Ward 3, Position 2 incumbent Shannon Woods vs. Jacob McCormick and Ward 3, Position 1 incumbent Matt Dugger vs. Chris Cossey, reportedly the son of council member Woods’ fiance.
Ward 2, Postion 2 incumbent council member Tracy Lightfoot is unopposed.
In Bald Knob, City Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer Tammy Wools is unopposed, while
incumbent Ward 1 Position 1 Council member Tammy Glaze will be facing Colby Leonard; Ward 1, Position 2 incumbent Dennis Rutherford is unopposed; Ward 2, Position 1 incumbent David Joe Smith is being opposed by Shiloh Brown; Ward 2, Position 2 incumbent Ella White is unopposed, Democrat incumbent Johnny Hodges, husband of mayoral candidate Mary Hodges, is running unopposed for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat; and Ward 3, Position 2 incumbent Mary Lou Smith is unopposed.
Higginson City Council members John Crouch, David Parish, Austyn Sarringar, Larry Glover, Danny looney Yoder and Dennis Usery are all running unopposed.
In Judsonia,Stan Robinson said there was some redistricting that would have pitted two incumbent councilmen against each other ,so Charles Browning did not file to run again. Judsonia City Council incumbents David Conley, Buster Ray Johnson, Arthur Junior Stimbo, Elvis Sullivan and Louis Anglin are all unopposed, while Danny Ervin has filed to run for the Ward 3, Position 2 position and also is unopposed.
In McRae, council incumbents Richard Egan, Terry Hogan, Bobby Crisco and Lori Marrs are all unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.