A fiddler and the White County Community Band will be helping with “Thankfulness” on Sunday at the Searcy Beats and Eats annual community gathering.
Marka Bennett, one of the group’s event coordinators, told The Daily Citizen on Wednesday that the fiddler, Richie Varnell, will be fiddling up and down Arch Avenue near the downtown square from noon-1 p.m. around what is being called “the world’s largest Thanksgiving table.”
Then at 1 p.m., the White County Community Band will perform.
“This will be their second performance,” Bennett noted. “They formed for our Fourth of July event, so they are coming back for another performance for this event, so we are excited to hear them.” Co-directors of the band are Dr. Michael Chance and Trey Reely.
In the past, the free “Thankfulness” event has averaged a crowd of about 2,000 to 3,000.
Bennett said Mayor Kyle Osborne also will make a Nov. 6 “Thankfulness Day Proclamation” at 10 a.m., and Kensett First Baptist Church, now in the process of being known as Kennect City Church, will hold its community worship service with its praise band, “The Pursuit,” at 10:15 a.m.
Another addition is that the nonprofits in the area have been invited to set up tents, hand out literature on their organization, have volunteer signups and bring awareness to their purpose and what they are doing in Searcy.
There will be a food drive for White County 100 Families Alliance. Donations may be placed on the table. The recommended items to donate include canned meat, soups, pasta and sauce, mac and cheese, ramen, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, baking mixes and corn bread, canned veggies and fruit and pancake mix and syrup.
Holiday of Lights will be promoted at “Thankfulness” as well, “because in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, we want to always hold hands with all the other good things that are happening in Searcy, especially the nonproft and volunteer efforts that are being made, Bennett said. She said.Holiday of Lights brochures will be handed out.
“Of course, it is also the Holiday Open House in Searcy where various shops will be open and decorated for Christmas and they may offer special sales or event items,” she said. “We will be encouraging people to attend that afternoon.”
As always, Bennett said Beats and Eats will be reminding everyone to be thankful for city and county employees, especially the first responders. “That’s one of our main purposes, to be thankful for where we live and to participate in whatever way people can to make Searcy a great place to live or even better.”
“Thankfulness” turns 6 years old with the Sunday event, and there will be six food trucks on size, doubling the number this year. Since it was uncertain how many community members would attend on a Sunday last year, there were only a few food trucks, Bennett said.
“We should have plenty of food for everyone,” she said. “People may bring their own food if they want to. The food trucks are there as an option for people to buy food if they would like to. Just come and sit at the table, that’s what we want.”
She said there will be “conversation starters” on the tables, “little questions people can ask to the people sitting across from them – maybe they’ve never seen them before, maybe they’re a neighbor and they’ve never spoken before so we just want to prompt that. That’s the point of the longest Thanksgiving table, is to provide a place for our own citizens and any guests to get acquainted with people all over town, so that was the point of ‘Thankfulness’ in the beginning.”
Bennett said maybe after the event when community members see each other at places like the grocery store, they can say, ‘I saw you at ‘Thankfulness’ and we met.’”
There also will be a hay ride sponsored by Timothy Hill Ranch, a fairly new nonprofit in White County, and “we will have a Kids Zone inside Citizen Park with all kinds of games – yard games and in-it-to-win-it games,” Bennett said.
With Citizen Park being used for the Kids Zone, the worship service and music will be on a stage set up on Arch Avenue between the White County Courthouse and Stott’s Drug Store.
Those attending the worship service are being asked to bring lawn chairs.
