When it comes to virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year, seven of the eight districts will offer it to some extent for students after having to provide online options in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose Bud is the only district that will not be providing any students with a virtual option, with Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell saying similarly to Conway public schools, the district wants all of its students to return to the classroom.
The other school districts are offering virtual-only instruction situationally, depending on the number of students who are interested in it and qualify for it.
Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said virtual education in his district will be offered to students who met the criteria this year.
“We are making it available to any grade level, but we just have middle and high school kids who have signed up for it,” Roland said. “We just have a handful who have signed up for it.”
White County Central Superintendent Dean Stanley said his district did not have anyone in kindergarten through fourth grade who was interested in virtual learning.
“Fifth through eighth grade we are going to be part of a consortium with Wilbur Mills Coop; we just have a handful of students who will be in that,” Stanley said. “It is through Pearson online learning.
“And ninth through 12th will be doing what we have done in the past, and that’s Arkansas Virtual Academy for any student who wants to take courses online like that.”
Bald Knob Superintendent Melissa Gipson said her district will be utilizing Pearson Connexus to provide the kindergarten-eight-grade online curriculum and the students involved will receive an Arkansas certified teacher through that company that will deliver instruction through live lessons and recorded lessons.
To be eligible for Bald Knob’s virtual program, students must have maintained a minimum of a C in all core subjects during the 2020-21 school year and students must have participated in all required state testing on campus during the school year.
Bald Knob’s 9-12 online curriculum will be provided by Virtual Arkansas, Gipson said. Students will “engage in their digital coursework through CANVAS Learning Management System.” The digital coursework includes Zoom meetings with their teacher, and all learning will take place online. The same requirements of maintaining a C average and participating in all required testing on campus during the 2020-21 school year will apply.
According to outgoing Riverview Assistant Superintendent Judy Ballard, there is a Raider Virtual Academy application process on the district’s web page. The deadline was May 7. It included an orientation video, a letter to parents from Superintendent Stan Stratton and a review of the RVA (Raider Virtual Academy) Guidebook. Parents also had to sign the student/parent contract and review the criteria and then fill out an application for enrollment. A separate application was required for each child.
In the Searcy School District, because of “very low” numbers, when parents were asked if they were interested in virtual learning for their students next school year, it was found that it is probably in the district’s best interest to use a third-party provider for students learning virtually, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheena Williamson. “We are about to pass the torch to the third-party,” Williamson said at the April meeting of the Searcy School Board.
Williamson said the district was kind of shocked at the numbers it received about virtual learning for the next school year. Using the third-party provider, Williamson said, will allow Searcy teachers to just focus “on those kiddos who are right in front of them.”
Beebe Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail also previously has stated that will not be offering a virtual learning option for students in third-sixth grades in the 2021-2022 school year “due to extremely low student interest numbers.”
Grades 7-12 are being offered the option to enroll in Virtual Arkansas. Students were being contacted by counselors to set up schedules, Nail said recently.
In Bradford, Superintendent Patti Stevens said “virtual will be an option” for students next school year. “There will be criteria that each student will have to meet. K-6 will have a [local] virtual teacher and we are using Virtual Arkansas for high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.