The Beebe City Council is considering increasing the permit fee charged for food trucks to operate in the city and making sure they are paying sales and use tax as ways "to protect our business owners," but Councilman Derrek Goff added that "I don't think it was ever any desire to ban food trucks."
"I think it was a misinterpretation as far as this council is considered,” Goff said Monday night concerning social media discussions about the council possibly banning food trucks.
Goff said he was contacted by Beebe Planning and Zoning Commission member Michael Westergren in regard to food trucks and based on what he and Westergren discussed, “maybe we can put some things in the books."
"I think there is an [sales tax] ordinance on the books now that’s a few years old," he said. "One thing I do want to mention or say is information on the sales tax collection is available at Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration so you can go on there and look at that. ... Sales and use tax permits required by the state of Arkansas and health and safety inspections required by the state of Arkansas should be enforced in the city of Beebe.”
He said he didn’t know if sales and use tax was required for food trucks as far as Beebe’s ordinance goes, but he said he thinks “that would be something to protect our business owners. So if that is not in that ordinance, I would like to see it in there, enforced."
"We don’t want to suppress anybody bringing in a food truck; that’s not our goal," Goff said. "Our goal is just to make sure we are on an even playing field that those individuals that do have food trucks in this town do have sales and use tax permits and are paying the taxes as well.
"I’m not making the claim that anybody’s not. I don’t think anybody here is and no one is going to ban them or keep them out, I just think we need to make sure that they at least register on both of those.”
City Council member Matt Dugger said he agreed with Goff “100 percent.”
Goff said the sales and use tax permits are how food trucks take their sales and record them with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “That money in turn is delegated back out to or city. So I think in order to protect anybody that has a brick and mortar business that would say the food truck isn’t paying taxes, we can say we know for a fact they are based on the sales and use tax permit that we have on file for this particular food truck, so that we know that at least they are paying taxes or they have the right of registration with the state on sales and use.”
In discussing business permits, Beebe Code Enforcement Officer James Squires told the council that the base price for a business license is $25 per year. Goff said he looked at Conway’s ordinances and “they’re charging like $250 a year which I don’t think is asking a whole lot."
According to documents from the city of Conway, it does not require business licenses for mobile food vendors. It does require an advertising and promotions tax permit at no charge and a mobile vendor site permit, which has to be renewed annually and is assessed as a "temporary structure" fee of $250.
"We got people whose whole life is invested in this town — some of he restaurants that they own — and I think we do need to provide our citizens with options, especially if they want to and somebody ran a food truck, we wouldn’t want to suppress the American dream to do so," Goff said, "but we also need to protect the people that have been in this town for many years and do this sort of thing.
"We probably need to look at increasing the required amount to pay for those food trucks for a year and that way we are not just saying they can’t come in here and we’re not just saying it’s a free-for-all. I think we probably do need to work a little bit wit the planning and zoning commission to do so.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren asked the council members when they would like that to start. "This is October and we’re fixing to send out letters to all our establishments, brick and mortar and food trucks, it’s time to start purchasing occupational licenses for the 2022 year. According to our ordinance, they have to be purchased by Jan. 15 and then they have so many days, a month after that, I think and then we start assessing a fee to them for not purchasing it.”
Council member Tracy Lightfoot said “if we need to, we could always extend that return time if we don’t get them out promptly, we can extend them out and take them to the end of January or so.”
Squires said he would like to discuss what is being considered with the Planning and Zoning Commission, and no decision on the changes was made.
The council's discussion occurred less than a week before a Food Truck Festival was scheduled to be held in Beebe. It is set for Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the back lot of Beebe Insurance Center on the corner of DeWitt Henry and Center Street. The trucks participating include CJ's Cajun Station, MC Gorditas, Over Yonder: A Southern Kitchen, Smoking T's Southern Kitchen and Catering, 60 and Two and Moon Light BBQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.