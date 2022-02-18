The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations assisted state and area law enforcement agencies with a search of three properties in White County that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Kensett man in a drug trafficking bust.
A probable cause affidavit has been issued for Luis Alberto Gameros on preliminary charges of class Y felony trafficking of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; and class D felony maintaining a drug premises.
According to the affidavit, multiple search warrants were executed Wednesday by the federal agencies along with investigators from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police and the National Guard Counter Drug Unit.
“During the search of three properties, 810 Buffalo Road (in the Kensett area), 435 CW Road (in the Judsonia area) and 400 Usery Road (in the Higginson area), which are associated with Luis Gameros, investigators located approximately 535 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 752 grams of suspected marijuana, 15 firearms, several items of drug paraphernalia, [and] U.S. currency which was seized by Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.”
Gameros was placed under arrest and taken to the White County Detention Center.
“Gameros appeared before White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate and a bond was set of $200,000,” Sheriff Phillip Miller said. “This is still an ongoing investigation and additional arrests and charges are expected.
“This is yet another example of the job that is being done daily by our dedicated deputies and officers to curtail drug activities within our communities. Every one of these major cases helps to send a message to those who would traffic drugs that the cities and communities within White County are not a safe haven for this type activity.”
