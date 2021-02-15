Cases
27,682,645 in United States (109,076,584 worldwide)
Deaths
486,111 in United States (2,405,804 worldwide)
Arkansas
313,348 cumulative cases, 5,275 deaths; 7,001 cases in White County, including 273 active, and 100 deaths as of 4:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
