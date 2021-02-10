Cases
27,263,014 in United States (107,199,635 worldwide)
Deaths
470,600 in United States (2,349,577 worldwide)
Arkansas
309,940 cumulative cases, 5,174 deaths; 6,920 cases in White County, including 375 active, and 100 deaths as of 4 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
