Cases
26,302,014 in United States (103,369,524 worldwide)
Deaths
442,060 in United States (2,236,351 worldwide)
Arkansas
296,494 cumulative cases, 4,895 deaths; 6,576 cases in White County, including 373 active, and 90 deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.