COVID-19 statistics
Cases
77.184,680 in United States (402,358,417 worldwide)
Deaths
911,183 in United States (5,771,604 worldwide)
Arkansas
800,373 cumulative cases, 9,927 deaths; 20,966 cases in White County, including 791 active, and 236 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (74 active, 1,063 cumulative); Rose Bud (32 active, 189 cumulative); White County Central (24 active, 234 cumulative); Beebe (18 active, 513 cumulative); Bald Knob (13 active, 164 cumulative); Bradford (8 active, 145 cumulative); Pangburn (8 active, 191 cumulative); Harding Academy (5 active, 182 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
