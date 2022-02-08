COVID-19 statistics
Cases
76,768,287 in United States (396,789,120 worldwide)
Deaths
904,718 in United States (5,747,143 worldwide)
Arkansas
795,071 cumulative cases, 9,867 deaths; 20,691 cases in White County, including 862 active, and 235 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
