COVID-19 statistics
Cases
79,015,564 in United States (436,013,970 worldwide)
Deaths
949,633 in United States (5,953,664 worldwide)
Arkansas
819,984 cumulative cases, 10,524 deaths; 21,675 cases in White County, including 137 active, and 267 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Schools
The Arkansas Department of Health has not released an educational institution report since Feb. 17. College and universities had been previously dropped from the list.
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
