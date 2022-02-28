COVID-19 statistics

Cases

79,015,564 in United States (436,013,970 worldwide)

Deaths

949,633 in United States (5,953,664 worldwide)

Arkansas

819,984 cumulative cases, 10,524 deaths; 21,675 cases in White County, including 137 active, and 267 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Schools

The Arkansas Department of Health has not released an educational institution report since Feb. 17. College and universities had been previously dropped from the list.

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.