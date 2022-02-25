COVID-19 statistics
Cases
78,860,534 in United States (432,454,032 worldwide)
Deaths
946,708 in United States (5,934,916 worldwide)
Arkansas
818,121 cumulative cases, 10,425 deaths; 21,557 cases in White County, including 158 active, and 262 deaths as of 4:30 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
