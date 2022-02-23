COVID-19 statistics
Cases
78,681,512 in United States (428,728,036 worldwide)
Deaths
940,297 in United States (5,913,356 worldwide)
Arkansas
816,168 cumulative cases, 10,305 deaths; 21,519 cases in White County, including 217 active, and 256 deaths as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
