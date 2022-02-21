COVID-19 statistics
Cases
78,512,881 in United States (425,430,279 worldwide)
Deaths
935,796 in United States (5,892,174 worldwide)
Arkansas
815,299 cumulative cases, 10,292 deaths; 21,486 cases in White County, including 254 active, and 255 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.