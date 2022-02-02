Cases
75,542,435 in United States (383,803,710 worldwide)
Deaths
893,257 in United States (5,695,975 worldwide)
Arkansas
786,010 cumulative cases, 9,690 deaths; 20,355 cases in White County, including 1,329 active, and 231 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Searcy (171 active, 1,023 cumulative); Beebe (69 active, 502 cumulative); Rose Bud (31 active, 165 cumulative); Pangburn (25 active, 185 cumulative); Harding Academy (18 active, 180 cumulative); White County Central (9 active; 186 cumulative); Bald Knob (8 active, 151 cumulative) in Monday's report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
