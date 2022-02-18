COVID-19 statistics
Cases
78,333,189 in United States (420,944,864 worldwide)
Deaths
933,154 in United States (5,869,585 worldwide)
Arkansas
812,948 cumulative cases, 10,271 deaths; 21,311 cases in White County, including 305 active, and 255 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (22 active, 1,089 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
