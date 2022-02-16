COVID-19 statistics
Cases
78,130,928 in United States (417,094,312 worldwide)
Deaths
927,716 in United States (5,846,612 worldwide)
Arkansas
810,520 cumulative cases, 10,190 deaths; 21,252 cases in White County, including 250 active, and 245 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
