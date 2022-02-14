COVID-19 statistics
Cases
77,808,188 in United States (412,665,299 worldwide)
Deaths
920,621 in United States (5,820,309 worldwide)
Arkansas
807,711 cumulative cases, 10,097 deaths; 21,168 cases in White County, including 431 active, and 245 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Monday
Schools
Searcy (24 active, 1,084 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 164 cumulative); in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
