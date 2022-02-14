COVID-19 statistics

Cases

77,808,188 in United States (412,665,299 worldwide)

Deaths

920,621 in United States (5,820,309 worldwide)

Arkansas

807,711 cumulative cases, 10,097 deaths; 21,168 cases in White County, including 431 active, and 245 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Monday

Schools

Searcy (24 active, 1,084 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 164 cumulative); in Monday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health

