COVID-19 statistics
Cases
77,535,578 in United States (407,714,754 worldwide)
Deaths
917,443 in United States (5,797,777 worldwide)
Arkansas
804,145 cumulative cases, 9,977 deaths; 21,020 cases in White County, including 618 active, and 241 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (53 active, 1,080 cumulative); Rose Bud (24 active, 189 cumulative); Bald Knob (10 active, 164 cumulative); Beebe (8 active, 516 cumulative); White County Central (7 active, 234 cumulative); Bradford (6 active, 149 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
