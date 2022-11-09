One of the three challengers for Searcy mayor received the most votes Tuesday night, but not enough to avoid a runoff with the current mayor.
Businessman Mat Faulkner and Mayor Kyle Osborne will square off again Dec. 6 for the runoff. Faulkner led the way in voting in the general election with 2,625 votes (41.72 percent) while Osborne was next with 1,589 (26.99 percent). In order to win, a candidate needs 50 percent plus one.
Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn received 1,171 votes (18.61 percent) and Searcy High School English teacher April Butler received 798 votes (12.68 percent).
“Honestly, if I was to sum it up with one word right now, I would just have to say it’s the word ’thankful,’" Faulkner said Tuesday night. "I’ve just been so appreciative of so many people that have just given of their time and their resources to help over the past several months. Thankful for all the voters who came out and supported us and thankful to the other candidates for running a good race. I’m just very thankful for the result and am looking forward to what the Lord has in store.”
Osborne said that a runoff was expected "with that many people running."
“We’ll just wait a little bit longer and hopefully it will all work out," he said, adding that he'll continue to campaign and meet with voter, and “hopefully we’ll have a good turnout for the runoff. That’s generally a problem, having the voters to show up to vote again."
"I appreciate everyone that came out to vote," Osborne said. "Dec. 6th, let’s have a good showing and have everyone come out to vote again. Their voice means a lot, and I’m looking forward to more campaigning.”
While Osborne will have to wait to learn his fate, the only other city of Searcy incumbent in a contested race, City Attorney Buck Gibson, found out that he will not keep the position he's held for nearly 20 years. Attorney Will Moore came out on top, receiving 3,903 votes (66.28 percent) while Gibson got 1,986 votes (33.72 percent).
“I’m very grateful and very humbled by the outpouring of support and am truly, truly excited and thrilled at the opportunity to serve my hometown," Moore said Wednesday morning. "I appreciate how clear the decision was and I’m ready to hit the ground running after the first of the year.
“I do want to say I appreciate Buck Gibson’s decades of service to the community and anybody that’s got a tenure of 20 years in any endeavor should be commended. I’m excited to take the torch and run from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.