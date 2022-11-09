One of the three challengers for Searcy mayor received the most votes Tuesday night, but not enough to avoid a runoff with the current mayor.

Businessman Mat Faulkner and Mayor Kyle Osborne will square off again Dec. 6 for the runoff. Faulkner led the way in voting in the general election with 2,625 votes (41.72 percent) while Osborne was next with 1,589 (26.99 percent). In order to win, a candidate needs 50 percent plus one.

